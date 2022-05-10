Stirista Names Data Tech Veteran Anthony Lucia Chief Technology Officer

Latest C-Suite Appointment to Accelerate Innovation for Future Data-Driven MarTech and AdTech Solutions
Stirista, the leader in data-driven SaaS marketing solutions, today announced that Anthony Lucia has joined its executive leadership team as chief technology officer (CTO). Lucia brings more than 20 years of proven technology, business and data management experience helping organizations dominate their position in the market.
"Tony is a star in the tech world having most recently led the tech team at Integral Ads Science during their IPO," said Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta. "Given our own growth aspirations, Stirista and Tony are a natural fit as we rapidly scale our team. Tony will take our already robust product suite and make it world-class as we build out our customer data platform and onboarding solutions for CTV."
Prior to Stirista, Lucia served as CTO for Integral Ads Science driving their software and data transformation processes from concepts to commercialization. He also held senior leadership data engineering positions for Patients Like Me, an iCarbonX company, John Wiley & Sons, and served as the CTO of Thomson Reuters Healthcare and Science division. Under Lucia's direction, Stirista will work to accelerate innovation and serve as a market disruptor in the increasingly data-driven advertising and marketing space.
"I am thrilled to join the Stirista organization and its dedicated customer-focused team to help drive innovative solutions to improve customer outcomes," said Lucia. "My focus will be to align Stirista's talent, data, services, and technology around customer needs to strengthen our solutions in the MarTech and AdTech marketplaces. This is an amazing family-oriented team with so much passion and understanding of the digital landscape and I am excited to be a driving force in our clients' success in this fast-paced environment."
About Stirista
Stirista is a data-driven marketing cloud that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
