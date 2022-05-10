Mediliant Group Announces Matt Burba as Their Newly Appointed CEO

With upward momentum, the appointing of the new CEO is another step in the group's continuous growth efforts.

Leaders in medical device contract manufacturing, the Mediliant Group, has today announced Matt Burba as the company's new CEO. Poised for continuous advancement, the new leadership role of Mr. Burba is an important factor in the Mediliant Group's expansion.

Matt Burba came to the Mediliant Group as the top candidate for the CEO position through the group's main shareholder, Ekkio Capital. Based in Paris, Ekkio Capital is an investment fund which is dedicated to the healthcare market segment. They are committed to accelerating the development of the company with a long-term perspective in mind.

"We are proud to welcome Matt Burba as CEO of the Mediliant Group. His background and success will be key to achieving our goals for Mediliant over the coming years." – Jean-Marc Sceo, President Ekkio Capital

With over 18 years of leadership experience in the medical contract manufacturing market, Matt Burba brings to the Mediliant Group a wide range of skills and discipline that will further strengthen the leadership team. Mr. Burba is a well-known and respected expert in the industry with a proven track record of leadership, sales growth through Mergers and Acquisitions, and organic development through his high performance in prioritizing customer needs.

"I'm excited to join Mediliant as we grow into a leading global player in the Spine, Trauma, and Extremities contract manufacturing market. We have built a strong platform and expect to accelerate our strategy of creating partnerships to deliver high quality, complex implant solutions with unparalleled customer service. We will continue to add best-in-class companies that provide new and interesting technical capabilities, technologies, and geographies in order to be able to better serve our customers." – Matt Burba

The Mediliant Group has strategic growth plans that will focus on speed and helping customers get their products first to market. As the organization broadens, they strive to constantly improve velocity on the shop floor, aiming to be the most responsive partner for their customers. With new leadership, the group will be applying Lean thinking to their processes and expect to engage every team member into the continuous improvement journey that will create more flexibility and increased capacity while becoming more efficient.

About Mediliant Group

The Mediliant Group is an international contract manufacturer with specific focus on complex orthopedic implants for the Spine, Extremity and Trauma markets (S.E.T.). Our multi-site footprint consists of 3 manufacturing locations: CTE Solutions (Plymouth, IN), MDI (Lancaster, PA) and Mediliant Switzerland (Le Locle, CH).

Each member of the Mediliant Group shares a similar corporate culture, entrepreneurial spirit, and a customer centered approach to business. We want to be your partner for manufacturing medical devices with our focus being on improving lives, together. We believe that together we can positively impact lives, that success comes from integrity, serving others, and a relentless quest for perfection, and that all problems can be solved with dedication, creative thinking, and personal care.

