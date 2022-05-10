Globee® Awards Issues call for Female Entrepreneurs, Executives, and Employees Nominations

Companies and organizations from all over the world can now nominate achievements of Women Business Owners, Entrepreneurs, Founders, Executives, Professionals, and Employees in the Annual Women World Awards

The Globee® Awards organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2022 Women World Awards.

Call for Entries! Women World Awards® celebrate the achievements of all women in business and the professions behind the year's most outstanding initiatives and achievements. The Women World Awards are the world's premier business awards for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they manage.

Women World Awards recognizes women in business and professions from all over the world. The coveted annual Women World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter. Categories for the Women World Awards have been updated to reflect the changing roles and responsibilities.

There are many categories in which your organization, products and services, and the people behind their success can be nominated. Categories are classified under the following groups:



Company | All Organizational Achievement Awards Categories Group

Company | Women-Owned or -Led Company of the Year Awards Categories Group

Company | Women-Owned or -Led Small Business of the Year Categories Group

Company | Women-Owned or -Led Startup of the Year Awards Categories Group

Organization | Government Awards Categories Group

Women | Individual Awards Categories Group

Women | Woman Excellence of the Year Awards Categories Group

Leadership | Visionary Leadership Categories Group

Team | Management Team Awards Categories Group

Products | New Products or Services Awards Categories Group

Communications, Marketing & PR | Public relations, Media Relations, and Publicity Awards Categories Group

Communications, Marketing & PR | Marketing Campaigns Awards Categories Group

Communications, Marketing & PR | Digital and Media Awards Categories Group

COVID-19 Individual Categories Group

COVID-19 Organization, Marketing & PR, Product and Service Categories Group

Learn more about the 2022 Women World Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/women-world-awards/

Winners of previous years are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/women-world-awards/winner/

Stay posted and read success stories of organizations by subscribing to the Globee Newsletter: https://globeeawards.com/subscribe/

A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Winners will be presented and honored in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges, and industry peers from all over the world. Industry experts and end-users or consumers of products and services can participate in the judging process.

More details to register as an industry expert and help as a judge are available at https://globeeawards.com/women-world-awards/judges/

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

