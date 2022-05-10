Teachers Are Invited to Kickstart Their Summer Learning at TCI's Virtual Summit

Summit will feature inspiring sessions, hands-on training, best practices and keynote and more on July 28

With summer comes TCI's virtual summit! Teachers around the country can join thousands of their colleagues for inspiring sessions, hands-on training, teaching best practices, a keynote, and more. The free event, "TCI's Bring Learning Alive Virtual Summit" is on July 28 from 9 am – 12:30 pm PT.

Participants will learn about best practices, resources and strategies for integrating civics in their social studies and science classrooms, how to use gamification to drive student engagement and learning experiences, and strategies and best practices for building a supportive classroom community where students feel empowered, engaged, and welcomed.

"We are excited to host our summit for the third year in a row. Our planning team is working hard to ensure that teachers who attend are energized and inspired to start the 2022-2023 school year with new strategies for engaging their students and making social studies and science learning come alive in their classrooms," said Bert Bower, founder and co-CEO, TCI.

The summit will kick off on Thursday, July 28 at 9 am PT, with a keynote from Adam Welcome. Named a "20 to Watch" with the National School Board Association and a Principal of the Year in his region in California, Welcome empowers teachers to put kids first. He is passionate about technology integration with all educators and a huge advocate of social media and connecting with other educators from across the country. Welcome is the co-founder of Kids Deserve It and the author of four books, Kids Deserve It, Run Like A Pirate, Empower Our Girls and Teachers Deserve It.

In addition, on Wednesday, July 27, from 9 am-12: 30 pm PT, a pre-summit will feature professional development sessions for new TCI users on topics, such as making the most of TCI and connecting the curriculum to your school's LMS.

After the summit, participants will receive a link to a printable certificate to share with their local school organization to request hours for professional development credit. To register and learn more, go to: https://www.teachtci.com/virtual-summit-2022/#register-today

Used by more than 100,000 teachers around the country, TCI's science and social studies programs are based on proven teaching strategies and practices that bring education to life to achieve positive classroom results. Available on a digital platform, TCI's programs allow teachers to deliver interactive lessons from any device–their laptop or tablet.

TCI is an award-winning online K-12 publishing company created by teachers, for teachers. For more than 30 years, the company has partnered with the education community to fundamentally change classroom instruction. TCI's K-12 programs are based on proven teaching strategies and practices that bring learning alive and achieve consistent, positive classroom results. TCI believes that the best education marries great content, meaningful technology and interactive classroom experiences. More than 2.6 million students in 7,000 school districts around the country achieve and succeed with TCI. For more information, visit http://www.teachtci.com.

