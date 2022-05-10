Inside Real Estate's new CORE Home™ Solution Proves Early Results of 30x More Engagement from Clients

Inside Real Estate sees powerful early results from CORE Home beta customers and announces additional partnerships to enhance the homeownership experiences.

Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independently owned real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 agents, teams, top brokerages and brands has continued its rapid technology advances for its new lifetime homeownership technology, CORE Home. The new homeownership technology is available exclusively to Inside Real Estate's kvCORE customers.

CORE Home is the first of its kind lifetime homeownership technology, branded completely to the brokerage and agent, providing value to consumers all along their homeownership journey - from living in their current home, to searching for their next home, to buying and selling a home, to helping them through their move, and then back to living in their current home again.

CORE Home has now been rolled out to several thousand agents across two major brokerages in the beta launch, and they are seeing powerful early results. "We've rolled out to 3,500 agents as part of our initial beta and the lift in customer engagements was jaw dropping," said Nick Macey, President of Inside Real Estate. "kvCORE already produces a 5-10x lift in consumer engagements over industry norms, but with the added layer of CORE Home, consumers are another 30x more likely to initiate a conversation with their agent. From browsing listings, to saving searches and favoriting a property, these early results are showing the high consumer demand for a modern, seamless and personalized homeownership app experience."

Additionally, Inside Real Estate recently partnered with Updater, to help power the "Move" experience within CORE Home. The tight integration will help to deliver a seamlessly connected experience throughout the homeownership lifecycle utilizing Updater's robust moving technology.

Inside Real Estate will provide Updater's time-saving products and services directly within their own experience. The latest integration will ensure that brokers and agents can offer their consumers easy access to everything they need during a move, from changing their address, to connecting a new cable provider, to finding a moving company, all from the central hub of their branded, mobile-app, web and desktop experience. Brokerages and agents build lasting client relationships with the all-encompassing, tech-driven app that gives homeowners instant and trusted access to everything they need to manage their move now, and their home forever.

"We are excited to partner with Updater and incorporate their advanced and trusted technology to help our brokerages and agents build lasting client relationships, said Nick Macey, President of Inside Real Estate. "This seamless connection will help homeowners have instant access to everything they need to make their move simple and painless, as yet another way to provide value and stay top of mind during every stage of the home buying journey."

"This partnership introduces world-class moving technology to Inside Real Estate's already expansive, all-in-one solution for brokers," said David Greenberg, Founder and CEO at Updater. "By incorporating tools for buyers and sellers to move into their home easily, CORE Home is adding to its foundational investment in helping homeowners with their lifelong homeownership journey."

CORE Home will continue the beta roll out across the kvCORE customer base throughout the spring of 2022, with full rollout expected later this year. "These innovations are what keep our customers leading the industry, and we are proud to help power their long-term growth," said Macey.

About Inside Real Estate:

Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff of 250 employees, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. Learn more at insiderealestate.com.

About Updater Inc.

Updater Inc. is the go-to destination to conquer your move. We started in 2010 with a vision to transform the painful and complex process of moving into a frictionless and delightful online experience. Today, Updater is the industry leader in relocation technology, facilitates more than 25% of annual household moves in the U.S., and offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform that transforms the way people move from one home to the next. Updater provides both consumer and business-facing solutions to drive value for all parties in the relocation ecosystem. Our portfolio of relocation brands includes Updater, Dolly, and MoveHQ. Updater is headquartered in New York City. For more information: http://www.updater.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/inside_real_estates_new_core_home_solution_proves_early_results_of_30x_more_engagement_from_clients/prweb18668881.htm