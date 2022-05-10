Iconic Stonewall Inn Signs On To Support Third Annual Pride On The Block In West Palm Beach

Pride Month kick-off event expected to draw thousands to Clematis Street

Pride on the Block returns to downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday, June 4th for its biggest event yet. The annual block party, now in its third year, is the main fundraiser for Transpire Help, a local LGBTQ+ organization. This year's festivities are supported in part by The Stonewall Inn, made famous for the riot that kicked off the gay rights movement in 1969.

Since its inaugural event in 2020, Pride on the Block has drawn thousands of people to Clematis Street to dine, drink, and dance. New this year is a special youth segment – created by Rohi's Readery – featuring family-friendly activities provided by the Norton Museum, Power Hamsa Yoga, and Drag Story Hour Miami.

Rounding out the entertainment will be drag shows, speed-dating, queer-aoke, vendors, raffles, prizes, live music, local bands, and out-of-town acts like Ryan Cassata, award-winning singer-songwriter, actor, performer, published writer, LGBTQ+ activist and motivational speaker.

Also new to the block are over half a dozen out-of-state sponsors – including the iconic Stonewall Inn – who felt urgency to support Florida's LGBTQ+ community after legislation like the "Don't Say Gay Bill" made national news.

"Now, more than ever, we need to make sure folks in our LGBTQ+ community who live in places where they feel like they are not being supported have the resources to thrive, recover and just be their true selves without fear of judgment, harm, or repercussions," says Stacy Lentz, CEO of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative and co-owner of The Stonewall Inn.

Pride on the Block brings party-goers from all over South Florida who pack the street and businesses along the 500 block of Clematis Street in West Palm Beach. Inaugural sponsor Subculture Group is preparing glittery cocktails and other custom creations for patrons who purchase a wristband – $30 pre-sale, $35 at the event – which is good for one free drink at each participating locale.

"We can't wait to celebrate Pride," says event organizer Emmy Kenny. "With the onslaught of political attacks we've endured this year, we hope Pride on the Block is a healing and empowering experience for the LGBTQ+ community, and an opportunity for allies to show support and join in on the fun."

Transpire Help is a nonprofit organization that aspires to connect LGBTQIA+ individuals to the care and resources necessary to create a solid foundation for a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information or to make a donation, visit transpirehelp.org.

CEO of sponsor Inspire Recovery, Donna Weinberger, Organizer and Co-founder for Pride On The Block is excited to invite the South Florida community and beyond to celebrate LGBTQIA+ visibility, success and fun! We have a space for everyone from our youth / sober space to our world renowned performers this will be a day to remember!

If you would like more information about this event, including sponsorship and vendor inquiries, volunteer opportunities, pre-sale wristbands and VIP tickets, visit prideontheblock.com. You can follow our instagram for more announcements here: @pride_ontheblock.

Event hours: 1:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Youth programs: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Afterparty at Respectable Street: 9:00 p.m. - 4:00 a.m.

Event address: 500 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/iconic_stonewall_inn_signs_on_to_support_third_annual_pride_on_the_block_in_west_palm_beach/prweb18665778.htm