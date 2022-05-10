Zappix Announces Deals With Two New Strategic Customers as Self-Service Market Continues to Grow

The leading Visual Self-Service solutions provider has signed two new strategic customers for its flagship Visual IVR product, meeting the continued growth in market demand for automated self-service solutions for customer service call center interactions.
BURLINGTON, Mass. (PRWEB) May 10, 2022
Zappix, the leading Visual Self-Service solutions provider, has signed two new strategic customers for its flagship Visual IVR product, meeting the continued growth in market demand for automated self-service solutions for customer service call center interactions. Digital customer engagement and automation has become critical to premiere customer service interactions, both improving the experience for callers and boosting revenue for businesses.
"We're glad to provide our Visual Self-Service solutions to more consumers and businesses and improve customer experience for more callers," said Yossi Abraham, President & CEO at Zappix. "Digital Transformation is key to success in the modern marketplace, and Zappix digital customer service solutions are helping our clients transform quickly and effectively."
The increased market demand for improved customer experience and challenges in staffing contact center agents have driven the need for Zappix Visual Self-Service to an all time high. The new customers will benefit from key aspects of the Zappix solution, including:
- An efficient self-service customer service channel, reducing the number of repetitive, routine calls reaching live agents, leading to reduced costs
- Improved customer experience (CX) through easy to use, visually appealing self-service solutions creating faster resolutions
- Reduced average handle time
- Reduced in-queue waiting time for customers and more bandwidth for agents to focus on complex calls, leading to better customer satisfaction
- Quick launch and implementation, thanks to Zappix Studio low-code/no-code Service Creation Environment (SCE)
AI-powered visual self-service is transforming the CX landscape. Zappix looks to continue capitalizing on the demand for self-service automation with an expanded portfolio including Visual IVR, Proactive Engagement, and Agent Assist solutions, as well as its years of experience delivering premium customer experiences across different industries.
About Zappix
Zappix delivers AI-powered On-Demand Visual Self-Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Proactive Engagement, Agent Assist, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/zappix_announces_deals_with_two_new_strategic_customers_as_self_service_market_continues_to_grow/prweb18664434.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.