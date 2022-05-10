Zappix Announces Deals With Two New Strategic Customers as Self-Service Market Continues to Grow

The leading Visual Self-Service solutions provider has signed two new strategic customers for its flagship Visual IVR product, meeting the continued growth in market demand for automated self-service solutions for customer service call center interactions.

Zappix, the leading Visual Self-Service solutions provider, has signed two new strategic customers for its flagship Visual IVR product, meeting the continued growth in market demand for automated self-service solutions for customer service call center interactions. Digital customer engagement and automation has become critical to premiere customer service interactions, both improving the experience for callers and boosting revenue for businesses.

"We're glad to provide our Visual Self-Service solutions to more consumers and businesses and improve customer experience for more callers," said Yossi Abraham, President & CEO at Zappix. "Digital Transformation is key to success in the modern marketplace, and Zappix digital customer service solutions are helping our clients transform quickly and effectively."

The increased market demand for improved customer experience and challenges in staffing contact center agents have driven the need for Zappix Visual Self-Service to an all time high. The new customers will benefit from key aspects of the Zappix solution, including:



An efficient self-service customer service channel, reducing the number of repetitive, routine calls reaching live agents, leading to reduced costs

Improved customer experience (CX) through easy to use, visually appealing self-service solutions creating faster resolutions

Reduced average handle time

Reduced in-queue waiting time for customers and more bandwidth for agents to focus on complex calls, leading to better customer satisfaction

Quick launch and implementation, thanks to Zappix Studio low-code/no-code Service Creation Environment (SCE)

AI-powered visual self-service is transforming the CX landscape. Zappix looks to continue capitalizing on the demand for self-service automation with an expanded portfolio including Visual IVR, Proactive Engagement, and Agent Assist solutions, as well as its years of experience delivering premium customer experiences across different industries.

About Zappix

Zappix delivers AI-powered On-Demand Visual Self-Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Proactive Engagement, Agent Assist, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.

Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.

To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com.

