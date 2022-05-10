Impact Advisors Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best Workplaces for Second Year in a Row

Firm also recognized on Enduring Impact list for 15 years in business

Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare consultancy providing strategy, operations, revenue cycle, and technology services, has been named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2022. This is the firm's second time being recognized on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list. Additionally, Impact Advisors also appears in the Enduring Impact category which honors organizations that have been in business for 15 years.

"It's a year of celebrations at Impact Advisors as we commemorate 15 years in business," said Michael Nutter, vice president and Happyologist at Impact Advisors. "Being named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces is a testament to our commitment to maintaining and enhancing culture each and every day. We look forward to adding this recognition to our celebrations this year and beyond."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Impact Advisors was founded in 2007 and celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. The firm started in healthcare IT consulting and has grown to become a healthcare management consulting firm meeting evolving industry demands. The organization's strong relationships with clients and its growing team of experts have fueled the firm's expansion and ability to provide its clients with high levels of value across all areas of healthcare.

Impact Advisors adds this honor to a growing list of industry and workplace awards that include Best in KLAS for 15 consecutive years, Forbes' Best Management Consulting Firms, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare and Becker's Hospital Review's 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare.

"When we started the firm, we made a commitment to create and preserve a culture of caring," said Andy Smith, managing partner and founder at Impact Advisors. "We will continue to make culture a top priority as we know happy associates will continue to provide the highest quality outcomes for our clients."

The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility and will appear in the May/June 2022 issue of Inc. magazine.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a nationally recognized healthcare management consulting and technology services firm that is solving some of the toughest challenges in the industry by delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation and operational improvement services. Our comprehensive suite of strategic planning, digital health, clinical optimization and revenue cycle services spans the lifecycle of our clients' needs. Our experienced team has a powerful combination of clinical, revenue, operations, consulting and information technology experience. The firm has earned several prestigious industry and workplace awards including Best in KLAS® for 15 consecutive years, Healthcare Informatics HCI 100, Crain's Chicago Business Fast Fifty, as well as "best place to work" awards from: Modern Healthcare, Consulting Magazine, Becker's Hospital Review and Achievers. For more information about Impact Advisors, visit http://www.impact-advisors.com.

