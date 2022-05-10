Full Sail University to Expand its Emerging Tech Offerings Through Computer Science Graduate Degree Program Launch

Students can graduate from the accelarated Computer Science Master of Science degree program in as little as 12 months

Full Sail University is proud to announce that it will be expanding its emerging technologies course offerings through the launch of the Computer Science Master of Science degree program. Students in the degree program will have the opportunity to advance their computer science knowledge and practical skills to prepare to further their careers across various industries.

Students can complete the accelerated online graduate-level degree program in as little as 12 months. During student's time in the Computer Science graduate degree program, they will garner a plethora of applicable skills including advanced programming, graduate-level research, critical thinking, and utilizing computing knowledge to create effective solutions for machine learning, data science, and more.

"Being able to take part in educating the next generation of software developers is a humbling experience for me," stated Rebecca Leis, Ph.D., Full Sail University program director of the Computer Science graduate degree program. "With the direction the world is going, there is a growing importance to emerging technologies and having a deep understanding of these types of technologies is necessary to innovate and move forward efficiently and quickly. Through this degree program, our students will be able to contribute to the world in a significant way."

The primary areas of focus within the Computer Science Master of Science degree program are advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science and human-computer interaction. These highly sought-after skills in the industry will help Full Sail graduates stand out in a hiring pool. The courses listed below are a few examples of these focus areas incorporated in the degree program curricula.



Advanced Artificial Intelligence – The course teaches students techniques for designing and creating algorithms and approaches to create intelligent agents to achieve goals. The course covers a variety of AI topics, including reasoning, knowledge representation, planning, expert systems and cognitive sciences. Students will apply these techniques to create knowledge-based artificial intelligence agents.

Machine Learning – The course covers topics for the creation of software solutions that learn via provided data. This includes statistical supervised and unsupervised learning methods, Bayesian learning methods and reinforcement learning. Students will apply these techniques to create their own machine learning solutions.

Data Science – The course covers topics for processes, algorithms, and tools to extract knowledge from structured and unstructured data. This includes topics such as data preparation, statistical evaluation of data, and representation of data. Students will create their own solutions to break down large amounts of data into usable information.

Human-Computer Interaction – The course shows students how to use qualitative and quantitative research techniques for evaluating human behavior. Using the information presented, students will research related topics and design a product aimed at visualizing data in extended reality. Students will also design a usability study to test the product during development.

Career outcome possibilities include ones in artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, software engineering, computer vision, data science, data management, research, cognitive sciences, and more.

About Full Sail University

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors From Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2022 "Top Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 84,982+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

