IatricSystems Introduces DetectRx to Fight Drug Diversion with Solid Evidence

New Detection Capabilities and Streamlined Investigations Help Hospitals Protect Patients, Employees, and the Institution

iatricSystems, Inc (iatric.com), a healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare organizations better protect patients, connect systems, and optimize EHR usage, today announced the release of DetectRx, a software solution with advanced capabilities to help hospitals detect and contain diversion of controlled substances and other medications. DetectRx evaluates data from three key systems associated with dosing activity to detect signs of drug diversion and administration non-compliance that would otherwise be missed or require tedious sifting through manual reports. It then responds automatically according to customized parameters, accelerating investigations and eliminating uncertainty with firm evidence.

"The vast majority of drug diversions are undetected, or investigations are dropped because the evidence is weak," explains Rob Rhodes, Executive Vice President of iatricSystems, Inc. "Since the onset of COVID-19, hospital staff are stretched to the limit, which takes a toll on employees vulnerable to drug abuse as well as staff investigating potential diversion. Meanwhile, patients suffer and the institution risks reputation damage and lawsuits when drug diversion hits the news. It's a perfect storm, and iatricSystems has risen to the challenge of developing a powerful yet easy-to-use solution."

Solution Elements:

DetectRx combines improved diversion detection technology with actionable responses and highly automated incident management in a comprehensive detection and containment solution tailored to each hospital where it is deployed.

Assembles a Complete Picture:

DetectRx receives data feeds from Electronic Medical Records (EMRs), Automated Dispensing Cabinets (ADCs), and timekeeping systems that track staffing assignments. (Few, if any, competitors have this capability.)

Applies Machine Learning and Advanced Algorithms:

DetectRx evaluates all dosing activity in near real-time (or as soon as data feeds are received), using machine learning and expert-written rules to examine a wide range of data points and identify anomalies that require investigation while minimizing false positives.

Speeds and Optimizes Investigations:

An Advanced Virtual Assistant (AVA) minimizes the time investigators spend on manual activity while improving the chance of identifying and containing a true diversion event. Using predefined settings, AVA can trigger alerts, request information, track responses, and perform other tasks so investigators can focus on making decisions.

Provides Visibility and Control for Managing Incidents:

An easy-to-use management dashboard provides an at-a-glance view of diversion events, ranked in order of risk along with details of what contributed to the score. Investigators can also track investigation status and see trends and areas where improvement is needed (information that is difficult to compile manually).

Reinventing Drug Diversion Detection and Containment:

"Using DetectRx, small investigative teams can monitor every dosing event, uncover evidence of drug diversion that stands up to scrutiny, manage incident investigations meticulously, and report findings to HR departments promptly," Rhodes adds. "Previously, these essential steps would be very difficult or impossible to achieve, even with an army of staff."

DetectRx is vendor-neutral, integrating easily with all EMRs, ADCs, and Time & Attendance systems.

For more information about how DetectRx can protect patients, employees, and your institution, visit iatric.com/detectrx. To schedule a demonstration, contact info@iatric.com.

About iatricSystems

iatricSystems is a healthcare technology company dedicated to helping healthcare organizations better protect patients, connect systems, and optimize EHR usage. We do so with our diverse healthcare experience, an extensive partner network, and our proven capabilities in patient privacy, analytics, EHR optimization, and interoperability. For more information, contact iatricSystems at info@iatric.com or visit http://www.iatric.com. Connect with iatricSystems on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/5/prweb18660293.htm