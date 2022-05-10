Mercury Broadband Announces the Introduction of New "Smarter Internet" Managed Office Solutions for Rural Small and Medium Sized Businesses

Mercury@Work™ Service to Offer SMB Customers Control Over Content, Security and Device Bandwidth Consumption for Their Broadband Internet Connection

Garrett Wiseman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of Mercury Broadband announced today the company's introduction of a new suite of Business Broadband Services that provides rural business customers with better visibility, enhanced security, and easier control of their High-Speed Internet connections through the new Mercury@Work™ platform.

The new Mercury@Work™ service will provide customers with an easy-to-use smartphone application, a customized office network installation, a state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 6 router, and additional mesh office network extenders as required to maximize Internet speeds and quality of service within the customers' work location. Initially, the company will offer one new Mercury@Work™ package called Business Essential. Customers will be able to enjoy new features at their fingertips such as advanced service analytics, performance data, content and management controls, device bandwidth consumption management, and enhanced security and privacy protection ---all from the convenience of their smartphone and the Mercury@Work™ application. Future enhancements will include security and alarm services and other Internet enabled applications.

"We are excited to introduce our new Mercury@Work™ offerings to business customers across all of our service areas, including our new Michigan region", said Mr. Wiseman. "We believe in helping our customers manage how they use their Internet connection rather than just providing the access connection itself. Our Mercury@Work™ solutions provide a smarter Internet solution ---a complete, turnkey service that offers them convenient and easy access to track and manage all their various Internet devices, electronics and interfaces within their work and office environment", said Mr. Wiseman.

The Mercury@Work™ Business Essential package will provide customers with a high speed reliable Internet connection, a free commercial grade Momentum router, the Mercury@Work™ Smartphone application, and the ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ features on the application. Business customers will receive dedicated account representatives, a direct toll-free business support line, local technicians for installation and repair, customer-friendly installation appointments, and priority repair support for any problems or service-affecting issues. Optional features include adding additional download speeds, mesh extenders for improved Wi-Fi coverage at their business location and VoIP telephone service as well.

New Mercury@Work™ services are available immediately across all qualified company service areas in Kansas, Indiana, Missouri and now Michigan. Interested customers should visit http://www.mercurybroadband.com or call toll-free 1-800-354-5452 for more information.

About Mercury Broadband

Mercury Broadband is a leading provider of high-speed Internet and digital phone services for homes and business across select rural markets in the Midwest. The company was founded in Topeka, KS., after recognizing a need for broadband services in these underserved markets. A hybrid approach to serving these "last mile" customers was developed by extending high-capacity fiber optic networks with the range, reliability, and flexibility of carrier-class wireless technologies to provide next generation services to customers.

Media Relations Contact:

Greg Crosby

Chief Revenue Officer

Phone: 1-319-621-2424

Email: greg.crosby@mercurybroadband.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/5/prweb18666526.htm