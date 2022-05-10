Illume Fertility (Formerly RMA of Connecticut) Launches New Website with Enhanced Patient Experience for Family Planning

Illume Fertility Website Features Downloadable Guides, Library of Family-Building Stories, and More Resources to Support Patient Journeys

Illume Fertility, a leading modern fertility practice, announces its new website, the final element in its rebranding from RMA of Connecticut. The Illume Fertility website features an enhanced patient experience including downloadable fertility guides, a library of patient testimonials and videos, and other resources to support the journey of all fertility patients. The new name, "Illume Fertility," reflects the practice's commitment to providing an exceptional patient experience, quality care, and guidance, and the expertise of its board-certified medical doctors to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals.

"With the launch of an entirely new website, collection of patient stories and other helpful resources, our goal is to help patients navigate the often challenging and confusing world of fertility with clear, actionable guidance and information - straight from real experts," said Robin Mangieri, CEO of Illume Fertility. "We want fertility patients to feel supported, encouraged and empowered with evidence-based information that can help them make important, life-changing decisions."

The new Illume Fertility website features a wealth of resources for each patient's unique journey, including a robust learning center with new articles released weekly, free eBooks on topics like IVF and donor conception, a diverse collection of family-building stories, and a modernized patient portal that will allow easier access to medical records, treatment plans, and Care Team communication. In addition to its website, a newly formed Patient Experience Team dedicated to advocating for patients in treatment provides 360-degree support. With these unique enhancements, Illume Fertility demonstrates a commitment to continuing to evolve and grow with patients' needs.

About Illume Fertility

Illume Fertility, formerly RMA of Connecticut, is a leading modern fertility practice with an exceptional patient experience, providing care, guidance, and expertise to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an award-winning team of eight highly credentialed Board Certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doc award, Illume Fertility specializes in a range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in-vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and Invocell (IVC). Illume Fertility's internationally recognized Gay Parents To Be® program specializes in LGBTQ+ family building. For the last six years, Illume Fertility has been recognized as a Leader in Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign. Illume Fertility is one of the largest fertility clinics and egg donation centers in the region, also offering egg freezing, oncofertility preservation, and PCOS management, helping patients as young as 16. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic offering on-site holistic patient support services including nutrition counseling, individual and couples psychological counseling, acupuncture and yoga.

