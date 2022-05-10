Plano Criminal Defense Law Firm Offers Scholarship to High Achieving College Students

The Plano criminal defense firm is currently offering The Crowder Law Firm Scholarship to students who are enrolled to attend an accredited college or university for the Fall 2022 semester.
PLANO, Texas (PRWEB) May 10, 2022
The Crowder Law Firm, P.C. is excited to announce that the firm has officially launched its scholarship program. Attorney Darlina Crowder and her legal team understand the time and effort it takes to conquer intimidating obstacles, and with the Crowder Law Firm Scholarship, they hope to provide relief to a student who has demonstrated determination and hard work throughout their academic journey.
The Plano criminal defense firm is currently offering The Crowder Law Firm Scholarship to students who are enrolled to attend an accredited college or university for the Fall 2022 semester. The scholarship provides $1,000 to a high achieving student with a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.6 or higher. This award may be used toward academic expenses such as tuition, room and board, and books.
To apply for The Crowder Law Firm Scholarship, a student must submit an essay answering the following prompt: "How do you define the American Dream? Do you believe it is attainable today?" While reviewing applications, Attorney Crowder, along with her scholarship committee, will consider each essay's clarity, comprehensiveness, organization, creativity, and originality in order to select their award recipient.
The deadline for the Fall 2022 Crowder Law Firm Scholarship is July 7, 2022. Any questions related to the scholarship can be directed to scholarships@crowdercriminalfirm.com.
About The Crowder Law Firm, P.C.
The Crowder Law Firm, P.C. is located in Plano, Texas and serves clients all throughout North Texas. Attorney Darlina Crowder is committed to providing vigorous advocacy and skillful representation for people facing criminal charges. She has been defending clients charged with some of the most serious criminal offenses for over 20 years in both state and federal courts.
For more information about The Crowder Law Firm, P.C., please visit https://www.crowdercriminalfirm.com/.
To learn more about The Crowder Law Firm Scholarship and apply online, visit https://www.crowdercriminalfirm.com/scholarship.
