Enhanced Commercial Auto Insurance Program Developed to Meet the Insurance Needs of Today's Commercial Landscape

First Chicago Insurance Company Launches Its New Commercial Auto Insurance Program in Illinois and Indiana

First Chicago Insurance Company (FCIC) recently launched their augmented Commercial Auto Insurance Program in Illinois and Indiana (IL/IN). Gloria Corral, Vice President, Commercial Underwriting, FCIC began, "FCIC was born 100 years ago out of the unique needs of commercial auto businesses. Back then, business owners were companies that delivered ice to local businesses. Today, even though our Commercial account landscape has changed, our commitment to a competitive, well-written and comprehensive Commercial Auto Insurance and General Liability Programs that meet the unique needs of commercial insurance customers has remained steadfast."

Insuring one vehicle to an entire fleet, FCIC's IL/IN Commercial Auto Insurance Programs cover Owned or Leased Vehicles, Hired Autos, Non-Owned, Temporary Substitute Autos, Newly Acquired Autos, Light Trailers and incidental Private Passenger type vehicles. FCIC's IL/IN Commercial Auto Insurance Programs' classification portfolio was expanded and now encompasses over 200 classes of business. Contractors, Builders, Last Mile Delivery, Janitorial Services, Satellite TV/Install/Repair, Landscaping, Funeral Directors, and countless other classifications are now acceptable to FCIC's IL/IN Commercial Insurance Auto Programs. FCIC's Artisan Contractors/General Liability Insurance Program classifications expanded as well and include Carpentry, Electrical, Plumbing, Janitorial, Landscaping, Floor Covering and Painting. FCIC aimed to incorporate classifications that really speak to today's business industry.

FCIC's IL/IN Commercial Auto Insurance Programs comes equipped with a host of attractive discounts. Corral explained, "As we were developing FCIC's enhanced Commercial Auto Insurance Program, we were focused on providing the customer with a variety of discounts. We feel confident we achieved our intended goal." Customers may benefit from Paid-in-Full Discount, Transfer/Previous Liability Insurance Discount, Safe Driver Discount, Loss Free Renewal Discount, Multi-Line Discount, and available in Illinois only, a Defensive Driving Course Discount.

In addition to convenient semi-annual and annual policy terms, FCIC's new IL/IN Commercial Auto Insurance Programs allow customers flexible payment plan options ranging from paid-in-full to 11 monthly payments.

As the new year progresses, FCIC plans on introducing its Commercial Auto Insurance Program in the other states the company operates. FCIC policies are sold by professional independent insurance agents serving your local area. For more information about FCIC's IL/IN Commercial Auto Insurance and General Liability Programs please contact your local independent insurance agent or email gcorral@firstchicagoinsurance.com

About First Chicago Insurance Company

First Chicago Insurance Company (FCIC) is a member of the Warrior Insurance Network (WIN). FCIC, whose roots trace back to 1920, FCIC has evolved into a multi-line insurance carrier, now offering Personal & Commercial Auto, General Liability, Workers' Compensation in response to the needs of the company's independent produces and customer base. In personal lines, FCIC has further responded to the changing exposures and needs of their independent producers by adding niche insurance products such as Contents Plus Renters, Roadside Assistance, and Transportation Network Coverage to enhance their personal lines auto offerings. FCIC currently offers insurance via independent agencies and online throughout Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin. First Chicago headquartered in Bedford Park at 6640 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park, IL, 60638, 888-262-8864. http://www.FirstChicagoInsurance.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/enhanced_commercial_auto_insurance_program_developed_to_meet_the_insurance_needs_of_todays_commercial_landscape/prweb18555705.htm