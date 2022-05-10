GL Homes to Offer New Luxurious Homes at Arden, South Florida's First Master-Planned Agrihood

Arden, South Florida's award-winning residential agrihood, announced today that it has welcomed top luxury builder GL Homes to its portfolio of renowned home builders. Prospective homebuyers will be able to choose from nine magnificent single-family homes nestled within Arden's picturesque lakeside community featuring a variety of resort-style amenities and its very own working farm.
Palm Beach County, Fla. (PRWEB) May 10, 2022
Arden, Palm Beach County's first master-planned agrihood today announced the addition of GL Homes to its roster of premier homebuilders. GL Homes' newest 48' Collection will be on sale starting May 20th, 2022.
Prospective homebuyers will be able to select from nine new floorplans of exceptionally crafted, single-family homes by GL Homes, each coming in one of three gorgeous exterior elevations: Rustic, Farmhouse, and Coastal. These stunning new homes range from 1,869 to 3,299 square feet and feature nine spacious floorplans with two to six bedrooms and two- to three-car garages.
With pricing starting in the $600s, these beautiful new home designs are perfect for anyone looking for a luxurious, newly constructed home in Palm Beach County.
Set on 48-foot lots, GL Homes' new collection is complete with a gourmet kitchen, modern stainless-steel appliances, luxury bathrooms, open living spaces, and plenty of ways to personalize interior features, offering homeowners a chance to live lavishly for an incredible value.
GL Homes will be celebrating their grand opening at Arden on May 20th.
"We are very excited to welcome GL Homes to Arden. GL Homes has a well-earned and longstanding reputation for delivering some of the best quality homes to homebuyers in Florida," said Suzanne Maddalon, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Freehold Communities. "These homes are the perfect choice for any individual or family looking to experience a healthy farm-to-table lifestyle and resort-style amenities in a luxurious home."
To view renderings and floorplans of the new 48' Collection, click here.
About Arden
Arden's scenic landscape includes 175 acres of magnificent lakes, including a mile-long central lake, 20 miles of trails, and 500 acres of parks, playgrounds, and green space. Arden is also home to one of the first Agrihoods in Florida. Arden's 5-acre farm and event barn are central components of community life here, offering fruits, vegetables and herbs shared among the residents. Wellington's world-famous equestrian centers are just 12 minutes from Arden. Arden is also close to major employment centers, A-rated Wellington schools, top-rated medical centers, white sand beaches, shopping, dining destinations, and world-class golf. Direct access to sophisticated Palm Beach, Palm Beach International Airport, and South Florida's major cities makes Arden's location second to none.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/gl_homes_to_offer_new_luxurious_homes_at_arden_south_floridas_first_master_planned_agrihood/prweb18664214.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.