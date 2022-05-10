Original Banksy Artwork Available to Rent through Curina

Contemporary Art Platform Offers an Opportunity to Rent a Piece From Banksy's 2003 Turf War Exhibition

Today, Curina, the leading platform for purchasing and renting contemporary art, announced it will be offering art lovers the first-ever opportunity to rent one of world-renowned street artist Banksy's original pieces of art. Starting today, Banksy fans can sign up through Curina to rent the artist's famed monkey window from his 2003 Turf War exhibition. The spray-painted window was originally part of a police van that was intended to be destroyed at the end of the exhibition by an art collective. This did not happen and the van was subsequently abandoned and left at an industrial estate in east London. It came into the current owner's possession when he noticed that the window had become loose and was dangling off, so the current owner removed it for safekeeping and has kept it until now. This is the first time in nearly 20 years that it will be accessible to the public.

"When I started Curina, I never would have dreamed we'd have the opportunity to make an important work by Banksy available for rent," said Mio Asatani, Curina's Founder and CEO. "While the piece is quite a bit more expensive than the rest of our art, Banksy's ethos of taking art off the museum and gallery walls and bringing it directly to the people is very much in line with our primary goal of making fine art accessible to everyone."

Interested Banksy fans can sign up to rent this original artwork through Curina on a monthly basis for a minimum of three months. The cost of renting the Banksy is $6,000 per month. Curina is exclusively renting out the artwork on behalf of the anonymous owner. Renters will be selected on a first come, first serve basis and will be subject to a vetting process overseen by Curina.

The Rent the Runway of contemporary art, Curina members can choose from more than 1,500 original pieces of art to purchase or rent on a monthly basis, with rental payments generally credited toward the purchase. Art available through Curina includes a variety of mediums ranging from paintings, sculptures, and photographs of various aesthetics all ready to be shipped. Monthly plans are determined by the size and price of the art. All art comes ready to hang with an easy install manual from the artist. Renters in NYC also have the option for a Curina team member to install the art for them. While renting a piece, members have the option to buy the art or swap it for another piece of art. However, unlike Curina's other works of art, the Banksy will not be available to purchase. The artist's office expressed his desire that this piece not be sold, so it is available for rent only.

Interested Banksy art lovers can find more information here: https://www.curina.co/products/banksy-window.

About Curina:

Curina is a platform for purchasing and renting original art from contemporary artists and galleries. Curina opens the door for the younger generation of art collectors, who are often intimidated by the art scene, by giving them the flexibility of paying monthly and deciding later if they want to purchase, swap, or return artworks as their preferences and lifestyles change.

The company was founded in 2019 by Mio Asatani, shortly after she earned her MBA at Columbia Business School.

