Joanne Toth Flynn Launches New Book, Accelerating Business Success: The Human Asset Management Strategy

Joanne Toth Flynn is excited to announce her new book, Accelerating Business Success, The Human Asset Management Strategy.

Today, business is operating in a newly-defined future based on disruption, advanced automation, AI, and complex, global, geopolitical economics. Our current human capital structures may no longer be valid. These structures need to be continually reassessed and our organizations and structures reinvented to align with new operating paradigms.

This book presents approaches, tools, and techniques for establishing a Human Asset Management Strategy as a core organizational strategy based on the evolving business environment. This strategy takes traditional asset management approaches and expands those approaches for use in today's human capital world. The approach evaluates your human assets as:

Value Creators – Appreciating in Value

Value Sustainers – Maintaining their Value

Value Eroders – Depreciating in Value

The human asset management strategy focuses on a human capital continuous improvement loop that directly impacts:



How You Evaluate Employees: Are your employees appreciating in value, maintaining their value, or declining in value?

How You Assess Leadership: Can your leadership team lead in a future of innovation, agility, continuous improvement, scalability, and sustainability?

How You Develop a Robust Human Asset Management Strategy (HAMS): Are you implementing an approach that includes HAMS in your strategic plan?

"I wrote this book to share my expertise working with corporations around the globe to help them make human capital a strategic initiative. I share approaches, tools, and techniques to help companies establish a Human Asset Management Strategy based on the continually evolving business environment," says Joanne Flynn, Author of Accelerating Business Success, The Human Asset Management Strategy.

This book takes you through the process of developing a strategy where your employees truly are your most valuable assets. Learn more: Accelerating Business Success, The Human Asset Management Strategy.

About the Author:

Joanne Flynn founded and leads Phoenix Strategic Performance, a strategic human capital advisory consulting firm. From an independent vantage point, Joanne works with organizations as they faced global growth and competitive challenges. She works with her clients to be both externally focused and internally responsive. With her unique background, she aligns competitive business development efforts with related internal organizational leadership challenges. With the benefit of her career-long focus, Joanne contributes the unique insight of aligning strategy to internal organizational structure and process. She focuses on human capital relative to strategic initiatives, accelerated business growth, value creation, and business development.

