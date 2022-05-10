Mandatory Employment and Training Programs Could Increase America's GDP By $160 Billion

Existing Employment and Training Programs are estimated to increase national gross domestic product (GDP) by nearly $160 billion and are already well funded.

A recent report from the Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) explains how lawmakers can increase national gross domestic product (GDP) by nearly $160 billion by requiring participation in employment and training (E&T) programs mandatory for able-bodied adults collecting food stamps.

During the height of the pandemic, federal lawmakers suspended commonsense work requirements for able-bodied adults on food stamps, causing many states to see soaring food stamp enrollment and a shrinking labor force. Now, the latest available data shows that most able-bodied adults on food stamps do not work at all.

An updated economic model—similar to the one used by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) after work requirements were first adopted in 1996—shows that making E&T participation mandatory for able-bodied adults in food stamps can bolster the labor force, and boost the national economy, increasing the country's GDP by nearly $160 billion.

"States already have well-funded E&T programs in place, but these programs lack participation, causing taxpayer dollars to be wasted," said Senior Research Fellow Jonathan Bain. "As the Biden administration continues to push policies that discourage work and handcuff the American economy, state lawmakers must adopt policies that equip these able-bodied adults collecting food stamps with the tools needed to help them get off the sidelines."

By making E&T participation mandatory states can do what federal lawmakers will not—enact policies that drive change, address critical worker shortages, and strengthen the economy.

