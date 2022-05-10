The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces selection of Dymeka Harrison, Chief Commercial Officer, Foundation Medicine, as a Winter 2022 Awardee.

The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces that after an extensive search, Dymeka Harrison, Chief Commercial Officer, Foundation Medicine was selected for the Winter 2022 EWA Cohort.

Dymeka Harrison serves as Chief Commercial Officer at Foundation Medicine, a pioneer in molecular profiling for cancer, and has more than 15 years of experience in the Diagnostics, Life Sciences, Molecular, and Medical Device industry. She excels in leading teams to achieve consistent, sustainable growth by focusing on solid, operational management and ongoing, innovative training opportunities.

"We are delighted to have Dymeka join our network. Not only does she have an extensive marketing background, but an exceptional ability to utilize a team's strengths to create meaningful value," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. "We look forward to learning and growing with her," added Larraine.

"This recognition is extremely well-deserved. Beyond Dymeka's extensive commercial expertise, I admire her purpose driven leadership style and passion for improving the lives of patients and their families through high quality diagnostics," said Brian Alexander, MD, MPH, chief executive officer at Foundation Medicine. "After coming on board mid last year, she's made an important impact on our business, served as a key collaborator on our Executive Team, and has become a mentor to many within her function and across the organization."

Prior to joining Foundation Medicine Dymeka served as Vice President of Global Strategic Marketing for Abbott where she led the strategic marketing and global commercial initiatives for the $4B organization, while driving relevant insights, innovation, value creation and branding.

About Foundation Medicine: Your Essential Partner in Cancer Care

Foundation Medicine is a pioneer in molecular profiling for cancer, working to shape the future of clinical care and research. We collaborate with a broad range of partners across the cancer community and strive to set the standard for quality, scientific excellence, and regulatory leadership. Our deep understanding of cancer biology helps physicians make informed treatment decisions for their patients and empowers researchers to develop new medicines. Every day, we are driven to help our partners find answers and take action, enabling more people around the world to benefit from precision cancer care. For more information, please visit us on http://www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) selects high potential, high level Exceptional Women from multiple industries, develops and mentors them with guidance and career redesign advice to propel them to sustainable success - one woman at a time. Their year-long program enables the EWA to be connected for life to their ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders move into positions of significance. Learn more at http://www.exceptionalwomenawardees.com

