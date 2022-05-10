KiwiTech's Portfolio Company and Strategic Partner, Stream it Now, to Join StartUpNV Accelerator

Stream it Now is a self-service platform that enables content creators, event organizers, artists and instructors to self-produce and make money with live stream events.

KiwiTech, LLC, a leading innovation ecosystem, announced that its portfolio company and strategic partner Stream it Now, a live stream ticketing, marketing and hosting solution, is joining StartUpNV, Nevada's state-wide startup accelerator & incubator.

Stream it now is an easy-to-use interface includes event creation, scheduling, ticketing, distribution and marketing through socials and websites to fans who buy tickets. It provides live stream hosting with fan interaction. When an event is complete it provides business analytics for every buyer and ticket purchase. A unique self-service influencer feature lets influencers earn income by selling tickets on their socials and sites.

As part of StartUpNV's policy, the accelerator will make an initial investment of $50,000 in Stream it Now through FundNV, an early-stage venture fund exclusively created for their companies. After the initial investment, the accelerator will provide Stream it Now with sales, marketing, development, and other tools to position them with early-stage investors to raise additional capital.

"We are very proud to join StartUpNV and want to build our company in Reno NV due to the deep technology talent plus an environment with amazing quality-of-life for our employees. Kiwitech's partnership is our catalyst for success," said Tim Walsh, Co-founder, Stream it Now.

KiwiTech has been Stream it Now technology partner and was one of their first investors in 2020 under their unique tech-for-equity model.

"Stream it Now technology is well adapted for our region, and we are confident in their serial founders team to deliver it to the market" said Jeff Saling, executive director of StartUpNV. "KiwiTech has been a good partner in funneling diverse and adapted deal flow for our region. We see a lot of upside in their portfolio company Stream it Now for the economic empowerment of Nevada in creating more jobs, innovating our thriving entertainment industries, and making our state's economy more diverse and resilient."

"Tim and I have a vision focused on enabling Livestream content creators of any size to be able to easily set up and host a livestream event, market in their owned channels and make money with ticket sales," said Gary Kanazawa, Co-founder, Stream It Now. "KiwiTech has developed a product that really delivers on that vision and we are enthused to work with StartUpNV to bring the product to market so it can deliver value to Livestream creators."

"We are thrilled for Stream it Now and their team. The StartUpNV accelerator program will certainly open a multitude of new avenues for them as well as add tremendous value to their business idea and help them reach new horizons," said Rakesh Gupta, CEO and Founder of KiwiTech. "We are proud of our partnership and are committed to extend every possible help to Stream it Now on their journey ahead."

About KiwiTech

Headquartered in New York, KiwiTech is a growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. The company helps early and growth-stage startups build viable products, drive traction, raise capital, and scale their businesses. KiwiTech is currently home to 500+ portfolio companies across 15+ industries undergoing disruption. The company takes pride in its 600-strong team that has breadth and depth of experience in emerging and established technologies. Its clientele comprises Fortune 1000 companies and many more that are on their way to becoming unicorns. For further information, visit https://www.kiwitech.com/

About Stream it Now

StreamItNow is a live stream ticketing, marketing and hosting solution for people who want an easy way to make money from their live stream events. Global live streaming market is projected to reach USD $247 Bil. by 2027, growing continually at 28.1% CAGR throughout the period. For further information visit: https://streamitnow.com/

About StartUpNV

StartUpNV is a non-profit (501c3) statewide business incubator for scalable Nevada startups, providing expert mentorship and access to a network of capital partners for funding through vehicles like FundNV (http://www.fundnv.com), AngelNV (http://www.angelnv.com), the newly established SeedNV (http://www.seednv.com). Learn more about StartUpNV at http://www.startupnv.org.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/kiwitechs_portfolio_company_and_strategic_partner_stream_it_now_to_join_startupnv_accelerator/prweb18666708.htm