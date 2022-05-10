iboss Executives Named to CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel List

Leading Zero Trust Edge Cloud Security Provider Continues Momentum with Channel and Honored with CRN's 5-Star Rating and Women of the Channel for Second Consecutive Year

iboss, the leading Zero Trust Edge cloud security provider, announces that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored three of the company's leaders across its 2022 Power 100 list and Women of the Channel list.

For the ninth consecutive year, May Mitchell, iboss Senior Vice President Marketing, was named to the CRN 2022 Power 100 list. Additionally, both Supna Agrawal, Sr. Partner Marketing Manager, and Partner Marketing Director Debbie Byorum have been named to CRN's Women of the Channel list for the second consecutive year. Mitchell will also be speaking at CRN's Women of the Channel Leadership Summit West on May 16 on the executive panel "Taking the Leap of Faith."

The Power 100 list honors some of the most powerful women of the channel, chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their contributions, expertise and channel advocacy. This select group of distinguished female leaders from channel-focused IT vendors has shown incredible dedication and leadership – going above and beyond with unwavering channel commitment – inspiring their peers and driving the success of partners, customers and the entire IT channel. The Women of the Channel list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders from all corners of the IT channel – including vendors, distributors, and solution providers – whose vision, expertise and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

"Having our leaders receive recognition from CRN for consecutive years is both an honor and testament to May, Supna and Debbie's remarkable leadership. We are proud of their accomplishments and are grateful to CRN for recognizing their impact," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "Their exceptional work strengthens our Partner Program, which has been a key driver of our overall growth and momentum over the past year. Communicating with partners about the value that our Zero Trust platform provides to their customers is critical to our success and so we want to thank CRN again for this honor."

iboss was also recently honored as a company with a 5-star rating from CRN in the 2022 Partner Program Guide for the second consecutive year. The iboss Partner Program offers significant benefits to distributors, solution providers and MSPs that deliver iboss's industry-leading Zero Trust Edge cloud security platform to customers. The program provides partners with opportunities for significant growth with integrated cloud solutions and services, continuous enablement as well as global resources, tools and training to efficiently meet customer needs. Partners are also able to ensure their opportunities are protected through deal registration and can earn margins for reselling iboss cloud platform and service offerings. iboss partners can participate in the Zero Trust Advantage program to gain additional incentives for driving new business opportunities.

The iboss Zero Trust platform is a purpose built, patented, cloud delivered security and has more than 100 points of presence globally. A Zero Trust Architecture built on iboss consolidates network security technologies (SWG, CASB, DLP, IPS, malware defense, browser isolation, firewall) into a single unified cloud platform and eliminates the need for a VPN while securing any device, regardless of location. By making all applications private, iboss eliminates the top three initial ransomware infection vectors as identified by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). With applications, data and services made only accessible through the iboss Zero Trust Edge, cyber risk is greatly reduced, breaches and data loss are prevented, and visibility and security are delivered consistently throughout an organization.

CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.

For more information about the iboss Channel Partner Program, visit http://www.iboss.com/partner.

About iboss, Inc.

iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust service designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, browser isolation, CASB and data loss prevention to protect all resources, via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and CRN's Top 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies of 2022. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/

