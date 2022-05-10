Windward Consulting Becomes Top 10 Partner with ServiceNow Elite Partner Status

Leading provider of IT consulting grows keeps up with demand for growth in AIOPs through the partner program with ServiceNow.

Windward Consulting, a leading provider of consulting in IT Operations and IT Service Management, today announced its transition to the ServiceNow Elite Partner Program segment. This distinction solidifies Windward as a Top 10 ServiceNow Partner. Windward supports ServiceNow customers with over 25 years of experience in IT Operations implementations with maximum value through the application of strategy and process.

"We noticed the increased impact ServiceNow had for our customers in their digital transformation journey, and we wanted to provide guidance through the many possible use cases," said Sean McDermott, CEO of Windward Consulting. "Becoming an Elite partner is an affirmation to our customers that we're dedicated to helping merge the gaps between IT and business."

In the 2021 ServiceNow Adoption study conducted by Windward, they found that 70% of IT leaders say ServiceNow plays a major or mission-critical role in their organization. "Our research showed us that ServiceNow is a focus for IT leaders and so it must also be a focus for us."

Using extensive IT expertise, Windward works with organizations to implement ServiceNow solutions in place of outdated legacy tools in industries including government, financial services and healthcare. With many possibilities for integration, ServiceNow helps ITSM processes such as event and incident management run smoothly. Guidance from Windward as an Elite partner ensures the transition to ServiceNow solutions scales appropriately with each organization.

Windward's transition to Elite status recognizes achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments that demonstrate Windward's level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.

"The effort to get a simple change processed in the IT world can be an incredibly time-consuming process," said David Deal, ServiceNow Practice Director at Windward Consulting. "Imagine taking 85% of the process and automating it, and you can see the business operational efficiencies you gain from implementing ServiceNow. When it comes to use cases, you're only limited to your imagination."

For more information on Windward's ServiceNow offerings, please visit http://www.windward.com.

###

About Windward Consulting Group

Founded in 1997, Windward Consulting delivers Service Management, AIOps, and DevOps solutions using a unique blend of expert process knowledge, technology acumen and deep operational experience. This combination of skills enables Windward to serve as a trusted partner to a number of the world's leading Fortune 500 companies and Federal Agencies. Since its inception, Windward Consulting has supported over 500 clients around the globe with more than 3,000 projects. Strategic Thinking, Real World Results. For more information: http://www.windward.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/windward_consulting_becomes_top_10_partner_with_servicenow_elite_partner_status/prweb18667834.htm