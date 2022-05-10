TelcoBridges Appoints Sebastien Boyer New Vice President of Sales

Boyer Brings Global Sales, Business Development & Technical Support Expertise to TelcoBridges

TelcoBridges, a leading designer and manufacturer of carrier-grade VoIP gateways and virtual session boarder controllers, today announced that Sebastien Boyer has joined the company as new Vice President of Sales. In this role, Boyer will work with TelcoBridges' service & solution provider customers to help enhance the value that TelcoBridges' media gateways and SBCs bring to IP and TDM networks around the globe.

Sebastien Boyer previously worked at Media5 Corporation, where he held various positions, including Director of Sales, Business Development & Technical Support for North America, Central America, Asia Pacific and parts of Europe. Sebastien began his career in Systems Engineering at Nortel Networks. He is a graduate of the École Polytechnique de Montréal, where he earned a degree in electrical engineering.

"Sebastien's past experiences at Nortel and Media5 have given him a thorough understanding of the telecommunications equipment market, and his sales, support & business development skills fit perfectly with our customer's needs," said TelcoBridges CEO Gaetan Campeau.

"Around the globe, there's still a significant need to transform legacy TDM networks to an all-IP infrastructure, and TelcoBridges' technology plays a key role in this transformation," said Sebastien Boyer. "I'm looking forward to working closely with our strategic partners to better understand their needs, and also to ensure that TelcoBridges' SBCs & media gateways add value to the solutions they deploy to end-customers."

Sebastien will work out of TelcoBridges' office in Boucherville/Montreal. He can be reached at sboyer@telcobridges.com.

About TelcoBridges:

TelcoBridges is a leader in the design and development of carrier-grade and high-density SBCs and VoIP gateways, facilitating connectivity for cloud communications and traditional telco applications. With expertise in SIP, ISDN, SS7 and many other signaling protocols, TelcoBridges products and services solve difficult telco connectivity challenges. Based in Montreal Canada and with offices in Buffalo, NY (USA), Italy, Turkey, Columbia, Vietnam and Hong Kong, TelcoBridges has deployed VoIP solutions in more than 100 countries worldwide. TelcoBridges' brands include: FreeSBC™, ProSBC™, Tmedia™ (VoIP media gateways), Tsig™ (signaling gateways), and Tmonitor™ (real-time network monitoring equipment). For more information, visit prosbc.com or http://www.telcobridges.com.

Contact: Alan Percy

Chief Marketing Officer

+1 450-300-2085

apercy@telcobridges.com

