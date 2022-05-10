Clearcover Launches Car Care to Drive Down Vehicle Maintenance Costs for Customers

Company kicks off initiative with discounts up to 40% off preventative care from top national brands

Clearcover Insurance Company, the next generation car insurance carrier, today announces the launch of Car Care, a product that provides additional value through a convenient "digital garage" that includes such benefits as lowering the cost of vehicle maintenance.

Customers in select states can now access steep discounts up to 40% at more than 23,000 auto maintenance shops nationwide, including Pep Boys, Jiffy Lube® and Firestone. Policyholders can also connect with expert mechanics for real-time advice, receive maintenance reminders and book appointments for services including tire and oil changes and brake replacements.

Car Care is the first offering of a new customer benefit called Clearcover Advantage™, which is available via the Clearcover app at no extra cost.

"Car Care aligns with our commitment to put the customer first and redefines what it means for an insurance company to provide superior value to customers," said Clearcover Co-founder and CEO Kyle Nakatsuji. "We know cost and convenience are two of the biggest factors when choosing an insurer. Vehicle maintenance benefits are just one of many ways we can help alleviate some of the costs associated with driving."

According to a 2022 study by Kelley Blue Book's XTime, routine preventative maintenance costs continue to soar with the average repair hitting more than $500 in February, the highest point in three years. In addition, a recent Clearcover study found nearly half of its respondents have delayed vehicle maintenance during the last six months citing rising costs of maintenance and fuel.

"We're taking a 360-degree view of our customers' relationships with their cars, which is often one of their largest assets," said Clearcover VP of Innovation Alexis Collatos. "Our customers are seeking one-stop solutions like Car Care to ensure smarter, faster ways to lower costs and manage regular vehicle maintenance and safety checks."

Car Care is now available to eligible Clearcover customers in Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Utah with plans to expand geographically throughout 2022. This is just the newest addition to Clearcover's mobile app – coming on the heels of a successful year for the business. Clearcover has served hundreds of thousands of customers, closed more than $300 million in funding and positioned itself as the market leader in accelerating digital transformation in auto insurance.

For more information, visit clearcover.com/carcare.

About Clearcover

Clearcover is the next generation insurance company that provides customers with the technology they need to confidently make the smartest decisions at every step. Clearcover is challenging the status quo with hassle-free insurance that redefines what it means to put the customer first, delivering affordable car insurance with the industry's fastest claims. The company was founded in 2016 by Kyle Nakatsuji and Derek Brigham and has raised more than $300 million in funding. For more information, visit Clearcover.com.

