Green Home Systems Urges Indiana Homeowners to Go Solar Before it's Too Late

Green Home Systems urges Indiana homeowners to make the switch to solar before Hoosier State lawmakers make changes to make solar less affordable.
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 10, 2022
Green Home Systems urges Indiana homeowners to make the switch to solar before Hoosier State lawmakers make changes to make solar less affordable.
According to an article published by London Gibson on IndyStar, "In 2017, the Indiana General Assembly passed a bill phasing out net metering over a period of several years. Anybody who installed solar before the first stage in 2017 has full net metering credit until 2047. Right now, those who install solar panels can receive full credit until 2032. But if you install solar after June 30, 2022, you will not be eligible for the full retail credit of your solar energy."
Robbie Hebert, Managing Director at Green Home Systems, weighs in, "Green Home Systems has always expressed that the best time to go solar is now regardless of when ‘now' may be. This is because, the sooner you go solar, the sooner you start saving money on your utility bill and the sooner you will get to energy independence."
A blow to Indiana solar could be a massive blow directly to GHS and American solar as a whole. Green Home Systems and their suppliers rely on solar incentives and lawmakers remaining on the side of solar in order to grow business and continue down a path to achieving the goal of the entire nation switching to clean, renewable energy.
"As renewable energy, specifically solar, becomes more advanced, we are seeing utility companies become increasingly threatened," shares Hebert. "They know their days of dominating the power industry are numbered as more and more people nationwide are able to afford solar and are able to benefit from it regardless of weather conditions. Unfortunately, that's why we're seeing a lot of push-back from lawmakers who have the best interest of utility companies in mind rather than homeowners and companies like ours will take a hit for it."
With certain solar incentives running the risk of coming to an end, many potential customers will not find solar as financially beneficial of a decision as they once did and will make the decision to hold off on making the solar switch. But GHS wants those in the Hoosier state to know there is still time!
Hebert explains, "Not only do Indiana residents still have time to go solar to fully benefit from the solar incentives in place, but we want to encourage those living in Indiana to write and call and petition to lawmakers stressing how important these incentives are to you and to ask for an extension on incentives across the board. From everything we've witnessed in the solar industry, we have come to find that when you speak, lawmakers listen, please speak up and take a stand for Indiana solar. Do it for yourself, for the sake of your state and for the good of the American solar industry."
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/green_home_systems_urges_indiana_homeowners_to_go_solar_before_its_too_late/prweb18668929.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.