Tecta America Commercial Roofing Acquires Pioneer Roofing

Tecta America, the national leader in commercial roofing, announces the acquisition of Pioneer Roofing, Johnson Creek, WI.

"I am excited to welcome Pioneer Roofing to Tecta America. John Boettcher and his team have built a strong roofing operation and we look forward to working together to continue providing great value to our customers in the region," said Dave Reginelli, Tecta's President & CEO.

Pioneer Roofing has been serving the needs of its customers for over 56 years. It began as a small, rural roofing contractor in south-central Wisconsin and has grown into a large-scale commercial and industrial operation. The company's well-structured program and reputation for quality work have attracted and kept customers for decades. Pioneer Roofing has a loyal customer base, strong partnerships, and a winning team, including four service crews.

John Boettcher and all the good people at Pioneer will continue to provide the outstanding service our customers have come to expect. The operation will be known as Pioneer Roofing, a Tecta America Company, LLC.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Tecta team. As a business that was built on trust, honor, and integrity, we believe this new partnership will allow us to continue these beliefs, help our people to grow, and allow our customers to continue receiving the service that the name Pioneer Roofing has come to represent," said John Boettcher, President of Pioneer Roofing.

Tecta America Corporation has grown to 90 locations nationwide and is the largest roofing contractor in the United States, with an impeccable safety rating. Tecta is an approved applicator of all major manufacturers.

