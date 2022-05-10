DTC Cabinet Brand BOXI by Semihandmade Partners with Rejuvenation as Strategic Cabinet Partner

BOXI by Semihandmade, the first American-built, D2C cabinet system for the entire home, is partnering with Rejuvenation (a member of the Williams-Sonoma Inc. family of brands) to offer BOXI's curated collection of cabinets to Rejuvenation customers across the western United States, marking BOXI's retail debut.

BOXI by Semihandmade, the first American-built, direct-to-consumer cabinet system for the entire home, today announced a partnership with Rejuvenation (a member of the Williams-Sonoma Inc. family of brands), committed to creating products that are beautifully designed and expertly crafted to last, to offer BOXI's curated collection of cabinets to Rejuvenation customers across the western United States.

BOXI is the epitome of ease when it comes to cabinet shopping, and the industry-disrupting brand's curated selection of colors and designs combined with top-notch quality that's built to last, ease of ordering, quick shipping and industry-best support and offers Rejuvenation customers a cabinet option that meets all of their needs.

Rejuvenation x BOXI debuts today and marks BOXI's first brand partnership and their first foray into the retail space. As part of the partnership, BOXI will be featured in kitchen vignettes in four Rejuvenation locations, including the brand's Portland flagship store, as well as their Costa Mesa, Los Angeles and Houston locations. BOXI also provided cabinetry for Rejuvenation catalog set designs to be featured in the brand's Q3 2022 catalog which launches in August. BOXI will be the first cabinet brand featured by Rejuvenation as their preferred partner in this capacity.

Additionally, BOXI and Rejuvenation will also each feature educational web site content from the partner brand ranging from how to choose your cabinet colors, finishes and silhouettes to selecting the perfect hardware.

"We are such fans of Rejuvenation, both for our own homes and designs, as well as in the hundreds of Semihandmade and BOXI projects that have have included Rejuvenation's cabinet hardware, lighting and fixtures over the years," said John McDonald, founder and CEO of Semihandmade and BOXI. "Rejuvenation shares our vision of offering a curated assortment of quality, timeless, design-minded products that complement each others' aesthetic. Rejuvenation offers consumers everything they need from a design standpoint, and we're thrilled to be one of Rejuvenation's preferred cabinetry resources and offer their customers a cabinetry solution that's easy to purchase, reasonably priced and arrives quickly at their doorstep."

BOXI worked with Rejuvenation's design team to select from BOXI's offerings and create a kitchen space for the catalog and vignettes for the retail spaces that best highlight Rejuvenation's timeless hardware, fixtures and lighting. The spaces, which feature BOXI's best-selling Oat Slab and Mushroom Shaker designs, will give Rejuvenation customers endless inspiration for renovating their homes

"BOXI by Semihandmade crafts durable, beautiful, American-built cabinets—the perfect blank canvas for our solid brass cabinet hardware. Partnering with BOXI was a natural extension of our brand, providing our customers with even more solutions for their next home project. Our customers come to us looking for inspiration and resources, and return to us time and again for our timeless designs and quality craftsmanship," said Tracey Wyres, Director of Marketing for Rejuvenation.

"Semihandmade has offered Rejuvenation products to our customers for more than three years, and BOXI began selling the brand's products when we launched in 2021. They're such a wonderful partner, and to now have BOXI be the cabinet resource for such a well-respected company in the home world is a huge milestone for a brand that just launched a year ago and a big growth opportunity for us. The partnership of these two brands is such a natural fit and an extension of the work we've done together for years," continued McDonald.

To learn more about Rejuvenation x BOXI, please visit http://www.rejuvenation.com/landing/kitchen-renovation-planning and boxibysemihandmade.com/pages/locations.

About BOXI by Semihandmade

Founded in 2021, BOXI by Semihandmade is the first American-built, direct-to-consumer cabinet system for the entire home. BOXI makes home space simple.

About Rejuvenation

Founded in Portland, Ore., in 1977, Rejuvenation serves as a general store of functional and beautiful goods for home improvement projects that add real value to homes and buildings. From classic American-crafted lighting and timeless hardware to useful house parts and home goods, Rejuvenation's high-quality products are inspired by history, designed for modern consumers and made to last. A member of the Williams-Sonoma Inc. family of brands, which includes Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm and Mark and Graham, Rejuvenation offers in-home design consultations and sells its products by catalog; at retail stores in Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Berkeley, Palo Alto and Atlanta and via the company's website, http://www.rejuvenation.com.

