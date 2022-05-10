The Added Value of Flow Cytometry in CAR T-Cell Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about CAR T-cell monitoring in multiple myeloma (MM) trials. Attendees will learn about flow assay design to monitor CAR T cells in patients and the challenges in flow cytometry assay validation and testing in clinical trials. The featured speakers will discuss flow cytometry assay validation to enumerate CAR T cells (pharmacokinetic assay) for clinical endpoint according to The Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI) H62 guidelines. Attendees will learn about plasma cell monitoring in MM trials including multiple myeloma minimal residual disease (MM MRD) flow assay diagnostics and clinical endpoints. The speakers will discuss the therapeutic impact on flow assays in monitoring plasma cells and CAR T cells.

An increasing number of clinical trials show a successful outcome of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of hematological malignancies. This has resulted in multiple US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals in the last few years. Flow cytometry has become an important tool in these clinical trials to monitor the presence and expansion of CAR T cells in patients. Immunophenotyping of CAR T cells by flow cytometry has provided valuable information to clinicians which helps to further improve the CAR T-cell therapy.

The featured speakers will discuss the role of flow cytometry in identifying the markers expressed on malignant plasma cells, which facilitates the selection of CAR T-cell therapy. Attendees will learn about the aspects of flow cytometry assays in CAR T-cell and plasma cell monitoring in multiple myeloma (MM) trials. In addition, the speakers will discuss the challenges of developing flow cytometry assays for clinical trials.

Attend this webinar to learn the use of flow cytometry for the monitoring, phenotyping and characterization of CAR T cells in clinical trials.

Join experts from Cerba Research, Ans De Beuckelaer, Regional Head Flow Cytometry EU; and Rowan Claeys, Clinical Pathologist, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Added Value of Flow Cytometry in CAR T-Cell Clinical Trials.

