British Swim School Adds New Location in Growing Tennessee City

The Nation's Leading "learn to swim" Franchise is Expanding into Chattanooga

British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise company, continues its nationwide expansion with the opening of its newest franchise location in Chattanooga. This is the company's second franchise in the Volunteer State.

The new franchise is owned by Raymond Liu, who has called Scenic City home for the last 15 years. He is excited to welcome students of all ages who will learn the signature survival skills and basic stroke development that are a trademark of the British Swim School program. With the large number of rivers and lakes, in addition to public and backyard pools, water is at the heart of Chattanooga – which is why Lui recognized a true need in the area for quality year-round swim lessons.

"The number of drowning deaths in the state hit a record high over the last two years, making me even more determined to bring such an important and essential resource to the Chattanooga area," said Liu, owner of British Swim School of Chattanooga.

British Swim School offers a three-part curriculum, teaching children and adults of all ages, some as young as three months, water acclimation, safety/survival skills and swim stroke development. While parental supervision is always the number one safety measure, research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent among children who are most at risk for accidental deaths caused by drowning.

Like most British Swim School locations across the country, the Chattanooga location will also offer swim lessons to adults. A Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54 percent) either can't swim or don't have basic swimming skills. This alarming statistic is personal to Liu: his own mother nearly drowned during a family vacation when he was a child.

"We have the incredible opportunity to prevent drowning and save lives, not only for children but for adults, too," adds Liu.

"We are excited to welcome Raymond Liu to the British Swim School family," said Ashley Gundlach, British Swim School President. "As we continue to grow, it's critical that we partner with owners like him who are passionate about water safety. Thanks to Raymond, we have a new opportunity to provide families in Chattanooga with the opportunity to become safer swimmer, effectively helping to reduce the number of accidental drownings. Plus, Raymond's energy is enthusiastic – we know he's going to create a team culture within his business that brings a smile to the customers they serve."

Liu joins the growing team of franchise owners that operate more than 215 British Swim School locations across the United States and Canada.

To learn more and schedule swim lessons, call 423-770-8886 or visit http://www.britishswimschool.com/chattanooga.

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise with over 40 years in business believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children, the purpose-driven franchise offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 215 schools across the United States and Canada.

