Customer Data Platform BlueConic Names Leonardo Carbonara as VP of Product

Leading customer data platform adds former Salesforce exec and accomplished industry veteran to spearhead innovation and product development

BlueConic, the world's leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), has hired Leo Carbonara as the company's global VP of Product. With 20-plus years of experience in real-time decisioning, machine learning, and customer data, Leo is well poised to help BlueConic achieve the next stage of growth through continued innovation.

In his new role, Leo will oversee the management and execution of BlueConic's product strategy and roadmap to meet the market's needs of today and tomorrow. He will be responsible for identifying areas of development opportunity that add measurable and meaningful value to our customers.

Cory Munchbach, President and COO, BlueConic, said: "Leo brings the exact knowledge and experience we were looking for in a product leader: someone who brings a relentless commitment to building products that drive a market forward while never losing sight of the needs of customers. His vision for BlueConic's customer data platform will drive the next phase of product development and innovation for customers who rely on our CDP to drive their transformation and growth initiatives.

"As publishers and brands navigate the transition from third-party to first-party data, dynamic privacy environments, and an ever-demanding digital consumer, our product organization is delivering solutions like data clean rooms and machine learning-based orchestration to our customers. Under Leo's leadership, we'll be able to accelerate the pace and impact of this kind of world-class functionality to market."

A visionary product leader, Leo has a proven track record of bringing innovative omni-channel data solutions to market. Prior to BlueConic, Leo held the role of Senior Director for Product Management at Salesforce, where he was responsible for the Marketing Cloud's marketing automation products, led strategic ISV integrations, and helped B2B customers optimize their marketing execution strategy.

"I'm delighted to join the team at BlueConic and lead the company's customer-centric product development approach into the next stage and beyond," said Carbonara. "BlueConic is a company with big ambitions, and I look forward to helping it deliver on its mission of putting unified, privacy-compliant first-party data in the hands of business teams when and where they need it to transform customer relationships and unleash growth."

About BlueConic

BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 300 companies worldwide, including Hearst Newspapers, HEINEKEN, ING, T-Mobile, UEFA, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-level profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. BlueConic is a global company with offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at http://www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.

