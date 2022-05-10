Steven Presson Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Steven Presson accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Steven Presson exclusively represents the luxury real estate market in Palm Beach, FL.

Steven's approach to real estate transcends the realm of "transaction." His undeniable work and moral ethics combined with an alluringly creative method of marketing divulge a spellbinding window into the way he does business. Beyond the four walls of a home, Steven eclipses the idea of simply selling a property. He markets the neighborhood, the essence, and most importantly – the lifestyle. Through innovative digital strategies and customized marketing plans designed for each unique property, Steven's clients receive the highest caliber service and support than ever before. A direct reflection of Corcoran's powerful reputation, Steven is recognized as an award-winning producer among his peers. His technique isn't magic, of course, he simply works harder and smarter than his competition while allowing the results to speak for themselves. Consistently breaking his own records, Steven continues to set the bar for what an agent should exemplify for their clients. Beyond his status as our friendly coastal real estate agent, Steven is also a committed community member.

Visit Steven Presson's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/steven-presson/

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

