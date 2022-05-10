Innovative Youth Transportation Solution HopSkipDrive Launches in Philadelphia, PA

HopSkipDrive offers families and schools a safe, reliable transportation solution to help get kids to school and activities

HopSkipDrive, the safe and innovative youth transportation solution for school districts, families, counties and government agencies, announced today that it is launching in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Founded in 2014, HopSkipDrive now operates in 20 major markets across 10 states and Washington D.C., and has contracts with 300+ school districts across the country.

HopSkipDrive is excited to have the opportunity to help alleviate some of the many transportation challenges families and schools in the Philadelphia area are facing today getting children where they need to go.

Joanna McFarland, Co-founder and CEO of HopSkipDrive says, "I'm thrilled to bring HopSkipDrive to families and schools in Philadelphia. As a busy mom of two, I knew parents across the country related to the struggle to balance career and transporting children and am happy to bring HopSkipDrive to the families that need us. I'm also excited to support schools and districts with their transportation needs."

A Convenient Transportation Solution for Families

Parents and caregivers in the Philadelphia area will be able to use the HopSkipDrive app to request rides with HopSkipDrive CareDrivers — each of whom have undergone background checks and have a required five years of caregiving experience — for children who are at least six years old.

Says one parent who has relied on HopSkipDrive to help with her family's complicated transportation needs: "HopSkipDrive has been life-changing for our family. Instead of racing across town from work to drive my two busy budding athletes from school to practice to home, I can now just pick them up at practice. We are all happier — and we eat at home more because now there's extra time to actually prepare a meal! It's been amazing how much our stress level has been reduced."

Rides can be reserved as little as eight hours in advance or by 7 p.m. the night before for morning rides. Parents can customize ride instructions and provide details about such things as carpool lines, pickup and drop-off notes, sign-in/out requests, etc.

Before the ride, parents receive a photo profile of their HopSkipDrive CareDriver, which they can share with their child and their school. During the ride, parents receive progress alerts at each step. In addition, HopSkipDrive's Safe Ride Support team tracks every ride continuously, proactively addressing potential issues and maintaining direct communication with parents and CareDrivers.

Prioritizing Safety with Unmatched Industry Standards

HopSkipDrive provides a unique transportation solution that combines sophisticated technology with deep operational expertise to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who uses the HopSkipDrive platform. HopSkipDrive's meticulous approach to safety begins with highly vetted caregivers behind the wheel (who are known as "CareDrivers") and extends to every aspect of the company's operations.

Every HopSkipDrive CareDriver has at least five years of caregiving experience and must pass a rigorous 15-point certification process, including fingerprinting, background screenings and ongoing driving record checks. CareDrivers on the HopSkipDrive platform must use a four-door vehicle newer than 10 years old, and vehicles must pass an inspection by a certified mechanic annually. HopSkipDrive CareDrivers have safely driven over 20M+ miles and transported 1.4M+ riders to date.

HopSkipDrive Is actively seeking CareDrivers in the Philadelphia area. Being a CareDriver is a unique experience that comes with many benefits, including competitive pay up to $40/hour, a flexible schedule and the opportunity to make a difference by helping schools and families in the local community. Individuals who are interested in becoming a HopSkipDrive CareDriver in the Philadelphia area can visit hopskipdrive.com/drive to sign up.

A Trusted Transportation Partner

HopSkipDrive is trusted by schools, districts and families nationwide as a solution to simplify specialized transportation for students — including those with IEPs, youth who are experiencing homelessness or are in foster care, and students with special needs. As a transportation solution for general education populations, HopSkipDrive has been proven to be a cost-effective, environmentally friendly solution when a bus is underutilized, or when there are 12 kids or fewer on a bus.

In addition to serving families, HopSkipDrive will partner with schools and districts in the Philadelphia area to fulfill school transportation needs.

Learn more about HopSkipDrive by visiting http://www.hopskipdrive.com. Schools, districts and counties can email HopSkipDrive at partnerships@hopskipdrive.com to explore a partnership.

About HopSkipDrive

Designed by protective moms and driven by caregivers, HopSkipDrive is the innovator in providing safe, dependable youth transportation solutions for schools, districts, government agencies and families. HopSkipDrive's advanced technology platform and industry-leading operational expertise provide flexibility and visibility while helping to create opportunity for all through mobility.

Since 2014, HopSkipDrive has helped 13,000 schools and currently operates in 20 major markets in 10 states and Washington, D.C. A venture capital-backed company, HopSkipDrive shares investors with well-known brands like Airbnb, Pinterest, Bird and Ring.

