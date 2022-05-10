Gemba Academy Launches Online, On-demand, Video-based Course on the X-Matrix

Gemba Academy's New Course Helps Organizations Achieve Strategic Goals by Creating a Powerful Visual Tool Known as the X-Matrix

Gemba Academy, the world's largest provider of continuous improvement, Lean, and Six Sigma training and certification is pleased to introduce an online, on-demand, video-based course on the X-Matrix. In this course, participants learn how to organize and visualize long-term strategic plans through the use of the X-Matrix, a document that helps cre­ate own­er­ship, align­ment, and detailed plans for achiev­ing strate­gic objec­tives.

"The X-Matrix provides a format and set of practices to deploy strategies, by first breaking down long-term goals into annual objectives, identifying improvement priorities, and creating ownership for action at all levels of the organization," describes Kevin Meyer, co-founder, and partner at Gemba Academy.

Gemba Academy's X-Matrix course includes the following video segments:



What is an X-Matrix?

Getting Started with the X-Matrix

How to Create an X-Matrix

How to Deploy Strategy Using the X-Matrix

Monthly Reviews Using the X-Matrix

How to Use Bowling Charts for Strategy Reviews

How to Use the A3 and the X-Matrix for Hoshin Planning

Along with this information, Gemba Academy's new course teaches the importance of a process known as "catch ball." This involves building strategic plans through two-way communication, consensus, and logical allocation of resources.

"I have many fond memories of working with the X-Matrix back in my corporate days," says Ron Pereira, co-founder and partner. "We used the X-Matrix as a way to execute and track our Hoshin Kanri (Policy Deployment) activities. I am extremely confident that this short course is going to add tremendous value to our customers."

To register for Gemba Academy's X-Matrix course, go to https://www.gembaacademy.com/school-of-lean/hoshin-planning/xmatrix/what-is-an-x-matrix.

For information on Gemba Academy's full range of course offerings, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.

About Gemba Academy:

Gemba Academy aims to help individuals and businesses develop an organizational culture of continuous improvement. Founded in 2009, Gemba Academy now offers over 2,000 training videos on Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement. To learn more about Gemba Academy's online content, flexible training, expert coaching, and certifications, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/5/prweb18665859.htm