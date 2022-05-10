Roland DGA Announces "My TrueVIS" Campaign Featuring Success Stories from TrueVIS Users Around the World

Users of TrueVIS Large-Format Printers and Printer/Cutters Share Insights on How Their Roland DG Inkjets Have Helped Them Build Their Businesses in Global Campaign

In celebration of over 24,000 TrueVIS devices sold worldwide to date, Roland DGA Corporation, a leading provider of large-format inkjet printers and other advanced digital devices, has announced the launch of the "My TrueVIS" user testimonial campaign – a global gallery featuring comments and stories of how TrueVIS printers have helped users build their businesses.

As part of the campaign, Roland DGA and other Roland DG business units worldwide, have posted these user comments and stories on their respective regional websites and will be sharing them throughout social media channels, as well as encouraging additional user participation.

The TrueVIS Series large-format printers and printer/cutters are Roland DG's flagship models for producing signs and graphics, offering users unparalleled color and image quality, outstanding productivity, and unsurpassed reliability and ease of use. On March 1, 2022, Roland DG launched its third generation TrueVIS printer/cutters, including the top-of-the-line VG3-640 and VG3-540 models with up to eight colors of ink, and the value-packed SG3-540 and SG3-300 with four ink colors

In coordination with the ongoing TrueVIS campaign, TrueVIS users everywhere are invited to share what they love about their inkjets, as well as photos of their projects and workplaces, by making social media posts using the hashtag #MyTrueVIS.

"We started this campaign to let people know about the benefits of TrueVIS, but in addition to revealing what our customers think about these state-of-the-art machines, it has brought many exciting success stories to our attention," said Tony Miller, President of Roland DG's Global Sales and Marketing Division. "We were impressed to hear from users working successfully in different environments in numerous countries. Their stories remind us of the important role and responsibility that our products play in the personal lives of our users – not just in business."

To read what actual users have to say about their TrueVIS printers and printer/cutters, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/mytruevis. For more information on the new TrueVIS VG3 and SG3 series, or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

Roland DG Corporation is the world's leading provider of digital printing solutions. The company's inkjet printers, printer/cutters and cutting machines are widely used to create a broad range of promotional items including banners, signs, vehicle graphics, stickers, and labels, and to provide customization services for apparel and personal items like smartphone cases. Recently, Roland DG has embarked on a promising new digital transformation frontier with the launch of its cloud-based service called Roland DG Connect which improves customer satisfaction and success by providing a more comfortable and stable operating environment, improved workflow efficiency, increased business development and profitability. The company has also developed proprietary design and print management software which offers an unforgettable creative experience by enabling customers to design their own gifts, apparel, and treasured mementos.

About Roland DGA Corporation

Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

