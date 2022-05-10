Partner Randi L. Rubin Joins Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC

Rubin to Lead Firm's New Family Law Group

Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC (RCCB), a law firm offering a distinctive combination of practical business acumen, legal expertise and entrepreneurial passion, today announced the addition of Partner Randi L. Rubin. With nearly twenty-five years of experience practicing law, Rubin will lead the firm's new Family Law Group.

Rubin's practice will primarily focus on family law matters such as divorce, support, premarital counseling, equitable distribution, custody, protection from abuse, adoption, and negotiation of prenuptial, postnuptial and property settlement agreements. Her clients include business owners, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals among others. Rubin previously practiced commercial litigation before playing an integral role in forming Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP's family law group. Her extensive litigation skills outside of family law provide her clients with the added benefit of a counselor who understands a variety of complex businesses, their corporate and financial structures, tax implications, and the economic effects of divorce.

"Randi embodies what we're looking for when we bring on new partners. Her entrepreneurial background and sophisticated approach resonate with our culture. Her experience is a welcome addition to the RCCB team, and we are elated to be able to provide another layer of service for our clients," said Neil A. Cooper, Executive Partner. "Adding a Family Law Group to our offering is a natural extension of the broad services we offer to our clients, and it fits very well with our firm's role as a trusted adviser on the most personal and important aspects of our clients' lives."

Before concentrating her practice in family law, Randi was a member of Klehr's real estate and litigation departments. She stepped away from Klehr for a period of her career to follow her passion as a lifelong entrepreneur when she served as general counsel for an artificial turf company, but ultimately returned and helped form the family law group. She also continued her entrepreneurial pursuits with various efforts in the nascent legalized cannabis industry.

"Family law matters are so personal and unique to each individual," said Rubin. "Having personally experienced divorce, I understand what clients are going through, and that enables me to offer a great deal of compassion, patience and understanding for each client and their family's emotional transition. I'm eager to join RCCB's collaborative environment and work closely with the firm's attorneys in other practice groups to continue to add value to our services."

Frequently profiled or called on by media for her knowledge of family law, Rubin has also been recognized with a number of awards and achievements, including being named to the "Pennsylvania Super Lawyers" list by Thomson Reuters for family law (2020-2022), and being a current Avvo Top Rated Lawyer and a Suburban Life Top Attorney (2016-2020). Rubin is also a recipient of the National Association of Women Lawyers Outstanding Law Graduate Award and the Harriet Robinson Gillock Memorial Award given annually by Temple University School of Law for outstanding contributions to the law school community.

Rubin is admitted to practice law in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. An active member of the Philadelphia and Montgomery County bar associations, she also serves as a volunteer, teaching law and civics to sixth graders and judging local high school mock trial competitions. In addition, Rubin serves on various Pennsylvania Bar Association committees related to family law and medical marijuana and has served as an alternate member of the Whitemarsh Township Zoning Hearing Board for the past 14 years. She received her B.A. from Pennsylvania State University and her J.D. from Temple University School of Law.

About Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC

RCCB empowers your ambition. We are attorneys who think and act like entrepreneurs and business people. We combine sophisticated, cost-effective legal counseling with the type of sound practical judgment that comes from hands-on business experience. We encourage entrepreneurial approaches and creative thinking, while maintaining the utmost in integrity and responsiveness. RCCB understands and delivers the advice that companies, business executives and investors, as well as individuals and their families, need to realize their hopes and goals. From offices in the Greater Philadelphia area and New York, RCCB serves clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Additional information about Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld is available at http://www.rccblaw.com.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18666426.htm