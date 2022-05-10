Patriot Announces Exclusive Partnership with Vestwell, Offering Affordable Retirement Plans for American Businesses

Accounting software and payroll provider partners with leading fintech company to offer payroll with seamless 401(k) integration.

Patriot Software, LLC, a leading accounting software and payroll provider, today announced an exclusive partnership with Vestwell to offer 401(k) plans with seamless payroll integration. Vestwell is the modern fintech engine powering savings and investment programs for small businesses and individual savers across the country.

Patriot, powered by Vestwell, will offer 401(k) plans to all payroll customers giving them access to a fully integrated, modern, and customized workplace retirement plan. This partnership offers exclusive pricing benefits to support employers implementing an affordable retirement program for their employees.

"This exciting partnership with Vestwell allows Patriot to expand our offerings and make it easier for our customers to offer 401(k) plans to their employees," says Mike Kappel, CEO of Patriot. "At Patriot, we're committed to providing fast, affordable accounting and payroll for business owners and their accountants to ensure their success. We chose Vestwell as our partner given their extensive experience in the financial services industry, innovative technology, and strong commitment to creating a lasting partnership."

A leading barrier for small businesses to offer retirement plans is often the integration with payroll. The Patriot and Vestwell partnership is designed to help small businesses by easing the administrative burden through streamlined, automated payroll processing, taxes, and compliance, all in a cost-effective and user-friendly platform. The underlying architecture of the partnership is powered by Vestwell's leading cloud-based digital recordkeeping platform.

"Payroll providers play an integral role in closing the retirement savings gap," said Aaron Schumm, Founder, and CEO of Vestwell. "We're thrilled to be the exclusive provider of workplace savings programs for Patriot and support their business clients to offer the quality retirement programs they deserve."

Through this partnership, Patriot and Vestwell are working to close the savings gap by offering affordable workplace savings solutions to American businesses across the country.

About Patriot Software

Patriot Software, located in Canton, Ohio, provides award-winning online accounting software and online payroll for American businesses and their accountants. For information on all of Patriot's products servicing the United States, contact Patriot Software, LLC at 877-968-7147, or visit http://www.patriotsoftware.com.

About Vestwell

Vestwell is the modern fintech engine powering savings and investment programs for small businesses and individual savers across the country. We're helping to close the savings gap by offering a flexible, cost-effective, modern solution to save for the critical aspects of life - retirement, education, and healthcare. Vestwell currently powers nearly 25,000 small businesses, more than a million savers, and $25 billion in assets in all 50 states. To learn more visit https://www.vestwell.com.

