30th Annual International Franchise Expo brings worldwide opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs

Hundreds of leading franchise brands will network with future business owners during massive 3-day event

Business professionals interested in entrepreneurship opportunities have the chance to connect with top franchise brands during the International Franchise Expo (IFE), hosted by MFV Expositions and sponsored by the International Franchise Association. IFE will take place from June 2-4 at the Javits Center, featuring hundreds of top franchise systems such as Burger King, Carvel, Subway, Liberty Tax, Pearle Vision, Fast Signs, Midas, and more.

For 30 years, IFE has provided an ideal platform for local, out-of-state, and overseas prospects interested in investing in highly reputable and emerging franchise concepts. The hundreds of brands at IFE cover every industry and every investment level — making it possible for aspiring business owners to find the perfect fit for their lifestyle. Throughout the weekend, attendees can interact with top-tier franchisors and participate in more than 25 free educational seminars and 13 in-depth workshops, some for CFE credit, on topics such as The A to Z's of Buying a Franchise and Franchising your Business.

Franchising is experiencing extraordinary growth worldwide, with thousands of franchise companies offering proven, successful concepts that help entrepreneurs be in business for themselves, but not by themselves. Many franchisors have third-party relationships with lenders or offer some in-house financing, making franchise ownership a tangible possibility for even more people.

"Passionate business minds from all over the world come together at IFE to form partnerships and embark on an exciting journey into franchising," said MFV President Sheila Fischer. "IFE truly gives entrepreneurs the tools for success by creating an environment that provides resources, mentorship, and unique networking opportunities to make dreams of business-ownership become a reality."

IFE is supported by the U.S Department of Commerce, which offers their International Buyer Program. The IBP recruits thousands of qualified international buyers to IFE for business-to-business matchmaking to promote the sale of U.S. products and services. Each year, IBP increases international attendance at trade shows like IFE and generates a billion dollars in new business for American companies.

Interested entrepreneurs and business owners can learn more and register with complimentary admission using promo code 919 at IFE here.

About MFV

MFV is the world's largest producer of franchise expos, known for its highly successful franchise events produced throughout the U.S. and around the world. The company offers face-to-face opportunities for prospective franchisees to meet franchisors looking to grow their brand. Each expo features franchise concepts representing nearly every industry and investment level, along with a robust conference program for attendees and franchisors.

About Comexposium

Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2B2C events across many different sectors, including agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security and tourism. With events in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 20 countries.

