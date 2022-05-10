Manasquan, New Jersey's largest listed home is now for sale

Ed Stulak, local Instagram star of the real estate world who reaches over 80,000 viewers worldwide, is the property's listing agent.

It's been known as a town marvel in Manasquan. A true, one-of-a-kind retreat that comes along once in a lifetime. Homebuyers would be hard-pressed to find something like this in Monmouth County or even New Jersey... until now. Newly listed for sale in the Manasquan Park section of Wall Township, 2516A Ramshorn Drive is a 7,717 sq. ft. custom home that is also the largest listed home in Manasquan right now.

Boasting six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a three-car garage, this home is every beachgoer's dream come true – and then some. For starters, let's talk about the chef's kitchen. Featuring Calacatta Laza quartz countertops, a commercial Viking six-burner cooktop, a Subzero Fridge, 32" farm sink and custom soft close cabinetry, there is absolutely no detail spared in creating this dream kitchen. There is also newly restored marble flooring throughout the home with a separate dining alcove. True sophistication lives in the home's great room, which stretches just over 1,200 sq. ft. and is an ideal space for entertaining and hosting themed events.

Upstairs there are plethora of bedrooms, which are more like royal suites with luxurious bathrooms and closets galore. The lower level of the home offers a fully finished walkout basement with a family room, spacious gym, three-person sauna with high ceilings and a full bathroom. To add to this exciting list of offerings – the finished basement increases the home's livable space to nearly 12,000 sq. ft.!

It may look like an island oasis, but no, it's the backyard... complete with an inground pool, countless entertaining spaces, a firepit and so much more. It really is a page taken out of Architectural Digest Magazine.

So, for the family who wants it all, this home quite literally has it all. Listed at $2,799,999, 2516A Ramshorn Drive will not stay on the market for long. Ed Stulak, a New Jersey Licensed Real Estate Agent, landed this nearly untouchable listing through his famed Instagram following. With over 49.8K followers on Instagram and 380K likes on TikTok, Stulak knows a thing or two about leveraging social media to his benefit. "The property owner's son follows me on Instagram and approached me about listing his family's home," said Stulak. "I jumped at the chance to represent and showcase this magnificent property."

Stulak and his team Orbis Group at Real Broker have sold and closed over $55M worth of real estate in recent years. There's no doubt that this Manasquan marvel will be next. To learn more, visit EdStulak.com or email him directly at ed@edstulak.com.

About Ed Stulak

Ed Stulak is a New Jersey Licensed Real Estate Agent, social media geek, and a brand strategist to over 80,000 followers worldwide and growing. Through developing his online popularity, he has shared the stage with names like Ryan Serhant, James Harris, Brad Lea and several other business leaders. Named Top Digital Industry Hustler to watch by Realtor Magazine, today, Ed trains real estate agents globally on how to scale a personal brand and online presence that matters.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/manasquan_new_jerseys_largest_listed_home_is_now_for_sale/prweb18668352.htm