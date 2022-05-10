Financial Marketing and Technology Agency Gate 39 Media Wins FCS Portfolio Award

Gate 39 Media's winning entry is a B2B visual identity and logo system developed for FairX, a derivatives exchange which was acquired by Coinbase in early 2022.

Gate 39 Media, a full-featured marketing agency and technology consulting firm dedicated to serving the financial and agricultural industries, announced that it has been named a bronze level winner by the Financial Communications Society in the 28th Annual FCS Portfolio Awards.

Within the branding and advertising category, Gate 39 Media's winning entry is a business-to-business visual identity and logo system developed for FairX, a derivatives exchange which was acquired by Coinbase in early 2022.

The 28th Annual FCS Portfolio Awards attracted entries from major in-house creative teams and agencies, including contenders Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Prudential Financial.

"We're honored to have our visual brand development work recognized for its creative excellence by the Financial Communications Society," said Nick Landsberger, Lead Designer at Gate 39 Media. "It's exciting to tell the full logo creation story through this case study and to have the opportunity to visually bring this brand to life."

Gate 39 Media team members who contributed to the winning FairX project entry include:



Sarah McNabb, Chief Marketing Officer

Nick Landsberger, Lead Designer

Monica Galdes, Graphic Designer

Zach Mau, Production Specialist

Mike Forrester, Media Producer

Feiying Hu, Developer

This news follows the recent announcement that Gate 39 Media has been named as the premier marketing partner of the Global Digital Asset & Cryptocurrency Association.

View Gate 39 Media's full design portfolio at https://www.gate39media.com/our-portfolio/.

About Gate 39 Media

Gate 39 Media is a financial services marketing agency and technology consulting firm providing complete solutions for the financial, agricultural, and professional services industries since 2001. Headquartered in downtown Chicago, Gate 39 Media serves exchanges, financial advisors, brokerage firms, hedging consulting firms, agribusinesses, an array of funds, FinTech firms, and emerging managers and advisors. Gate 39 Media is a HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner and was ranked an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for 2020 and 2021. Visit http://www.gate39media.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/financial_marketing_and_technology_agency_gate_39_media_wins_fcs_portfolio_award/prweb18661924.htm