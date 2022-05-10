Articulate Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Articulate recognized for creating a thriving culture in the Great Resignation era

Articulate Global, LLC, the leading creator platform for online workplace learning, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in physical or virtual facilities.

Articulate has been a fully remote organization since its founding in 2002. Having not only survived but thrived with a 100% virtual workforce for two decades, Articulate knows firsthand that creating a strong workplace culture can happen independently of the proximity created by physical office locations. This culture continues to drive business success as Articulate understands the needs of remote and hybrid workforces that must create online learning for employees. As workplaces have started reopening and companies are exploring hybrid work environments, Articulate continues to innovate creator tools for workplace learning that make online learning easy to build in this new world order.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company nominated took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

"Articulate's selection to the 2022 Inc. Best Workplaces list validates that a 100% remote company can create and sustain a productive and healthy shared culture that fosters connections independent of physical proximity," said Lucy Suros, CEO of Articulate. "With our Human-Centered Organization (HCO) framework as the foundation, we're cultivating a culture of engagement, authentic connection, and shared values—ingredients critical for attracting and retaining the most skilled and motivated employees."

"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet, given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About Articulate

Articulate Global, LLC, offers the leading creator platform for online workplace learning. More than 122 million learners in 167 countries have learned new skills, gained new insight, and received career-boosting learning made possible by Articulate's creator tools for workplace learning.

More than 115,000 organizations worldwide, including all 100 of the Fortune 100, have created millions of courses using Articulate's creator tools. Articulate's creator platform makes online learning easy to create, enjoyable to take, and simple to manage. Articulate's E-Learning Heroes Community has more than 1 million members and is the largest and fastest-growing community in the e-learning industry.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.comhttp://www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

