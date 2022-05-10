Paloma Launches First and Only Checkout Solution for Instagram DMs

With Paloma's latest solution, anyone can sell online without building a website

Paloma launches the first checkout for Instagram DMs, officially becoming the only DM-commerce platform. This gives millions of sellers the ability to launch and automate their own online store – no website required.

Instead of manually collecting customer information or building a website, creators can now use Paloma to operate a store through Instagram and Facebook DMs. For the first time ever, shoppers can receive curated information about a seller's products in an intimate space, and are given the ability to checkout anytime, anywhere.

"DM-commerce is the next evolution of retail. People are increasingly turning to social channels like Instagram and Facebook to sell their goods because it's more affordable than building a website, and it's an ideal space to build one-to-one connections with customers," said Kelsey Hunter, Founder & CEO of Paloma. "Paloma is powering the next generation of sellers, making it easier than ever to launch an online business."

How it Works



Sellers add their product information through Paloma's mobile-first onboarding

Paloma generates an automated shop conversation for the product, complete with checkout

Sellers share the product on their social channels, where consumers can reply to shop

Once in the DMs, consumers place their order and receive a receipt from Paloma, while the seller gets the order details to fulfill

Order history, performance, and customer data is all stored in Paloma for the seller to access

Paloma helps sellers of any size turn DM channels into sales channels. From indie sellers to high growth startups and enterprises, Paloma's platform has driven over $30 Million in revenue for partners like Joybird, Thread Wallets, Framebridge and more.

Sellers can set up Paloma right from their phones through https://app.getpaloma.com/signup.

###

About Paloma

Paloma is the DM-commerce platform for today's online seller. Founded in November 2017 by CEO and Founder Kelsey Hunter, Paloma has quickly become the leader in e-commerce sales on messaging channels, having driven more than $30M in brand revenue through Facebook and Instagram DMs for top brands like Joybird, Lalo, Thread Wallets, Framebridge and more. To learn more about how Paloma can help you sell online (without a website), visit https://www.getpaloma.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/paloma_launches_first_and_only_checkout_solution_for_instagram_dms/prweb18668206.htm