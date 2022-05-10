New Release is an Inspiring Faith-Filled Memoir About One Man's Hardships and How He Was Healed by the Lord

In his new book "Blessings, Trials and Miracles," author T. Ethan Gary encourages readers to use God's love and healing to overcome life's trials and tribulations
MONUMENT, Colo. (PRWEB) May 10, 2022
Does God still heal today as he did when Jesus was alive? Many Christians struggle with this question, and T. Ethan Gary hopes his story will help others see the truth.
In "Blessings, Trials, and Miracles," by T. Ethan Gary, readers are provided an autobiographical look at Gary's journey and his description of how God delivered and healed him through several hardships. In 2008, Gary was in a terrifying horse accident. While the doctor's prognosis was grim, Gary claims the Lord restored him physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. The many declarations in this book are provided to give encouragement to others and provide reassurance that God will deliver and heal them, as well.
"I've wanted to write my testimony for many years, but I couldn't figure out the best way to share it," Gary said. "After being motivated by another writer, I chose to share the stories from my life and follow each one with a practical application, to encourage other Christians to open themselves up to similar encounters with the Lord."
The book is broken down into several stories, detailing a difficult time in the authors life, and how his trust in God helped him to recover. At the end of each chapter, Gary reveals the different types of healing God can provide, including forgiveness, revelations and loving others.
"Blessings, Trials, and Miracles"
By T. Ethan Gary
ISBN: 9781664248588 (softcover); 9781664248595 (hardcover); 9781664248571 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author:
T. Ethan Gary is a theologian, guest speaker, writer and cowboy. He received an AAS in Biblical Studies from Charis Bible College and a BA in Christian Studies and Global Ministry from Grand Canyon University. He has also earned five certificates from The International School of the Word for End Times Prophecies, Hebrew Roots and Language, Theology, Ministerial studies, and Books of the Bible. "Blessings, Trials, and Miracles" is his first book. Learn more at: http://www.ethangaryministries.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_release_is_an_inspiring_faith_filled_memoir_about_one_mans_hardships_and_how_he_was_healed_by_the_lord/prweb18662737.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
