Alpha Wireless Empowers Seamless 5G Experience Throughout Stadium

Alpha Wireless 5G Stadium Antenna Delivers Coverage and Capacity for the Ultimate Connected Fan Experience

Alpha Wireless, a global leader in antenna solutions, today announced that a mobile network operator (MNO) has deployed the Alpha Wireless AW3873 antenna solution to enable seamless 5G service delivery throughout a large sports stadium.

Connectivity is essential to the ultimate fan experience, whether it's via social media, communicating with friends, sharing video or immersive augmented reality. To realize this experience, 5G radio access network (RAN) infrastructure was deployed throughout the stands and concourse areas of the stadium. In need of a specialized antenna solution capable of providing ubiquitous coverage with optimized performance, the MNO turned to Alpha Wireless.

Alpha Wireless developed the versatile AW3873 solution, a high-capacity 5G stadium antenna that delivers maximum capacity in each seating section. Alpha Wireless stadium antennas use a unique pattern profile and cell sectorization technology to meet demanding density requirements without creating interference between cells.

In addition to the 5G network upgrade, existing 4G coverage was also enhanced to provide improved overall quality of service. The AW3873 antenna allows for frequency reuse with multiple channels supporting both 4G and 5G networks, enabling an optimized, high-capacity stadium environment to allow sports fans to scroll social media and stream video for an immersive experience.

"The successful delivery of seamless 5G coverage in sports stadiums and other entertainment venues is a game-changer, presenting operators with significant opportunity – as well as challenges," said Fergal Lawlor, Chief Executive Officer, Alpha Wireless. "To help our MNO customer achieve outstanding 5G quality of service, the experienced Alpha Wireless design team was able to quickly develop a discreet yet powerful antenna solution that enables uniform coverage and capacity at every seat."

About Alpha Wireless

Alpha Wireless is a leader in antenna technologies helping mobile and fixed wireless service providers maximize coverage, capacity and cost-efficiency. With over 15 years' experience and more than 1.5 million antennas installed worldwide, Alpha Wireless is enabling a smooth evolution from 4G/LTE networks to 5G with a full range of innovative antenna solutions, including the broadest portfolio of 3.5 GHz solutions. We work closely with network operators, system integrators, OEMs, utilities and municipalities to design solutions that overcome environmental and economic challenges while preserving the natural landscape. Based in Ireland with offices in Australia and the U.S., Alpha Wireless antenna solutions have been deployed in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.alphawireless.com.

