Willig, Williams & Davidson Founding Partner to Serve on Advisory Board of Capital & Main

Pennsylvania labor, employment and workers' compensation law firm Willig, Williams & Davidson is proud to announce that partner Stuart W. Davidson will serve on the advisory board of Capital & Main, an award-winning nonprofit publication that reports from California on economic, environmental and social issues. Davidson will offer advisory guidance alongside a variety of influential public figures, including filmmaker Adam McKay, author Barbara Ehrenreich, and former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich.

Tirelessly advocating for labor unions and the workers they represent, Davidson counsels public and private benefit funds, fighting to preserve the ability of workers to retire with dignity and have access to affordable health care. His work for unions includes leading contract negotiations, presenting interest and grievance arbitrations and advising on external and internal union matters. Davidson serves as chief counsel to large regional and local unions along the East Coast, the Gulf Coast, and in the Chicago area.

Consistent with his efforts on behalf of workers, Davidson is committed to community and public service, having served on various nonprofit boards for decades. Known for his signature energy, humor, and passion, he has helped generate significant private-sector support for nonprofits working on criminal justice reform, education, economic growth, and more.

Capital & Main has had stories co-published in more than 30 media outlets, from USA Today, The Guardian and Fast Company to The American Prospect, Grist, Slate, and the Daily Beast. The publication has won dozens of awards, including the 2019 Online Journalist of the Year prize from the Southern California Journalism Awards and a 2017 Best in the West award. Capital & Main covers such topics as income inequality, climate change, the green economy, housing, health care, public education, immigration, race, and criminal justice.

