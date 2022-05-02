American Banker announces THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BANKING™ NEXT 2022 honorees, representing the future of leadership in financial services

The 15 bankers will be honored for their exemplary accomplishments at the The Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next Awards dinner on October 25th, part of the weeklong celebration for the 20th anniversary of The Most Powerful Women in Banking

American Banker, Arizent's essential resource for senior executives in banking and financial services, has announced the honorees of its fourth annual The Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next program, highlighting 15 women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership over the past year.

The NEXT program celebrates women, ages 40 and under, whose achievements set them apart in their companies' leadership pipelines. Among various qualifications, applicants must have an endorsement from a senior executive at their respective financial institutions and demonstrate C-suite potential to be considered for the list.

"These women represent the bright future of financial services — a reason for genuine optimism," says Chana Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief of American Banker. "They've driven the industry forward while helping their businesses navigate a new landscape. It's clear this next generation of women leaders will inspire the generations that follow."

This year's honorees represent global leaders like Bank of America, Citi and PNC, as well as national and community banks like Beach Bank, First Carolina Bank and Vectra Bank Colorado. Some of this year's highlights include:



KeyBank's Alicia Stone hones technology to improve digital experiences and takes a prominent role promoting IT opportunities in banking for women and minorities. Stone also just launched a nonprofit called "Why Not Me!", which introduces the possibilities of technology to sixth-grade students.

After helping PNC direct the massive integration of recently acquired BBVA, Alina Crisi was named head of PNC's merchant services, where she prides herself on finding and nurturing talent while acting as a coach to the teams she oversees.

Four of the honorees — including Laura Howe at Wells Fargo, Tonya Calix at Beach Bank and Beth Fite at First Carolina Bank — started with entry-level banking jobs, showing how far they've come.

The complete list of honorees and their stories can be found at https://www.americanbanker.com/list/most-powerful-women-in-banking-next-2022

American Banker will recognize this year's honorees in person in New York City at the NEXT Awards dinner on October 25, 2022, where they'll be able to meet honorees from The Most Powerful Women in Banking list. The dinner is part of a weeklong celebration that marks the 20th anniversary of The Most Powerful Women in Banking. The trio of events also includes The Most Powerful Women in Banking gala and The Most Powerful Women in Banking conference, a one-of-a-kind leadership event where all industry professionals can gain insights from the honorees featured on American Banker's seminal list.

The Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next initiative continues the mission of supporting, empowering, celebrating and advancing women in the financial services industry, while also being a part of American Banker's continued coverage of the progress in diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the banking industry. Since 2001, American Banker's The Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance ranking has recognized the professional achievements and influence of top-performing female executives in banking and financial services.

