HotelPlanner Named a Top Workplace in South Florida Based on Employee Survey Results

HotelPlanner joins 128 other companies who received this prestigious award and recognition.

HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, today announced that the company is a 2022 Top Workplace for South Florida. HotelPlanner joins 128 other companies who were selected this year.

According to the Top Workplaces website, winning the award signals that those companies put their people first and have strong employee engagement, employee retention, and employee job satisfaction, among other factors.

"I'd like to thank our employees who helped make this award possible," says Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder & CEO, HotelPlanner. "This accolade is a testament to our corporate culture of treating our employees like family while encouraging them to build enduring careers with HotelPlanner. The past few years have been challenging for every service-based company. Winning this award is a strong sign of our company's resilience as we come out of the pandemic. Congratulations to the entire HotelPlanner family."

###

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence capabilities, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner travel agents can customize all traveller hotel and accommodation needs from a single platform while providing localized advice. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique "Closed User Group" discount rates offered in unpublished private sale environments. Founded in 2004, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, professional and youth sports teams and franchises, universities and government agencies. Learn more at http://www.HotelPlanner.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/5/prweb18652855.htm