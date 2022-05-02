Dave Van Horn accepted into Forbes Finance Council

Dave Van Horn, President & CEO of PPR, a real estate fund management company founded in 2007, has been accepted into the Forbes Finance Council.

Dave Van Horn, President & CEO of PPR, a real estate and mortgage fund manager, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Dave Van Horn, author of Real Estate Note Investing, released in 2018 by BiggerPockets Publishing, was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience as an investor and business leader. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of business success, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Dave into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Dave will connect and collaborate with other respected finance industry leaders. Dave will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts. As a veteran contributor to the BiggerPockets community and frequent guest on real estate and entrepreneurial podcasts, having access to the Forbes publishing platform will allow Dave to greatly expand his readership and share his knowledge with more investors and industry leaders across the globe.

"I'm honored to accept the invitation to join the Forbes Finance Council," said Dave Van Horn. "Forbes one of the most respected publications in the industry, and I'm excited to continue sharing with the Forbes audience the wealth-building and -preservation strategies I've learned throughout my career as an investor and fund manager. In particular, I hope to help educate high net worth investors on the value of diversifying their portfolios into alternative assets like real estate."

To learn more about Dave Van Horn and PPR, please visit https://pprnoteco.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/dave_van_horn_accepted_into_forbes_finance_council/prweb18648797.htm