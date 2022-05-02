Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for May 2022

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on clinical trials, drug discovery & development, healthcare and laboratory technology.

CLINICAL TRIALS

May 3- The Perfect Match: How partnerships can streamline your next clinical trial

May 5- In silico Clinical Trials with Virtual Populations Help Accelerate Access to New Drugs

May 12- Critical Elements of Conducting Early Phase Clinical Trials in the US for APAC Sponsors

May 12- Maximize Value with 2-Way Integrations in Clinical Trial Management

May 17- Empowering Clinical Trial Sites to Deliver Better Clinical Data, Faster

May 17- The Evolving Research Landscape: Challenges Faced by Experienced & New to Research Sites

May 18- Advancing Data Management and Monitoring — Change the Game With Integrated eSource/EMR/EDC

May 19- Oncology Clinical Trial Access — Increasing Participation of Women in Clinical Trials

May 24- Can You Hear Me Now — How Patient Voice Can Reshape Trial Design for Diversity and Inclusion

May 24- Cardiac Safety Solutions in Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT)

May 31- The Added Value of Flow Cytometry in CAR T-Cell Clinical Trials

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

May 4- Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery: DEL Screening and Beyond

May 25- Changing Times, Changing Therapies: Keeping Up with Advancements in Cell and Gene Therapies

May 25- Overcoming Complex Formulation Challenges: Integrated Strategies for Poor Solubility, Modified Release & Pediatrics

HEALTHCARE

May 11- The Impact of Multiplex Testing for Respiratory Infections in North America

May 25- Development of a Work of Breathing Scale for Bedside Use

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

May 10- High Multiplex Proteomics Using a Proximity Extension Assay with an Automated Liquid Handling System

May 18- Automating an Advanced Genomic Sequencing Workflow

May 19- A More Effective Purification of Therapeutic Peptides Using Orthogonal Techniques

