Cornerstone Research Adds Craig Malam as Principal in San Francisco

Respected mergers expert adds international expertise and wide-ranging experience to the firm's antitrust, competition, and intellectual property practices

Cornerstone Research, a leading provider of economic and financial consulting and expert testimony, announced today that Craig Malam has joined the firm as a principal based in the San Francisco office.

Malam brings more than a decade of experience consulting on high-profile antitrust and competition matters, with a focus on mergers, merger investigations, and related litigation. He has consulted to merging parties in investigations conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission, as well as pre-deal risk assessments on behalf of potential acquirers and targets.

Malam served for seven years as senior economic advisor at the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. In that role, he led the economic analyses of numerous mergers, as well as matters involving alleged cartels, monopolization, bid rigging, predatory pricing, and abuse of market power.

"We are delighted to welcome Craig to Cornerstone Research. He brings a wealth of early-stage merger review experience, as well as deep knowledge of industrial organization and competition policy," said Kostis Hatzitaskos, a vice president at the firm and co-head of the antitrust and competition practice. "His substantial expertise with the software, cloud computing, and consumer electronics industries will complement our merger practice in the technology space, as well as other areas."

"It is an exciting time to be joining Cornerstone Research, whose experts are regularly retained to assess mergers on behalf of the FTC and DOJ, as well as the merging parties," Malam noted. "With updated merger guidelines, and increased scrutiny and enforcement expected, I am thrilled to be part of an outstanding team that serves clients in the early stages of merger review in a highly effective and efficient way, particularly as changes to approaches and review practices unfold."

Before coming to Cornerstone Research, Malam was an associate director at an economics consulting firm, where he led teams in merger-related matters and consulted on antitrust, competition, intellectual property, and finance issues in a range of industries.

Malam earned a Ph.D. from the University of Queensland, Australia; an M.A. from the Toulouse School of Economics, France; and B.A. and B.Ec. (honors) degrees from Australian National University.

About Cornerstone Research

Cornerstone Research provides economic and financial consulting and expert testimony in all phases of complex litigation and regulatory proceedings. The firm works with an extensive network of prominent faculty and industry practitioners to identify the best-qualified expert for each assignment.

Cornerstone Research has earned a reputation for consistent high quality and effectiveness by delivering rigorous, state-of-the-art analysis for more than 30 years. The firm has over 700 staff and offices in Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Washington. See Cornerstone Research's website for more information about the firm's capabilities in economic and financial consulting and expert testimony.

