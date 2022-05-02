Crescent Hotels & Resorts adds Aloft Mountain View to Latitudes Collection

Aloft Mountain View, perched above Silicon Valley near Google's headquarters, has joined Crescent Hotels and Resorts' portfolio of exquisite boutique hotels and resorts. The property – formerly a Hilton Garden Inn – underwent an extensive renovation to re-emerge as this "next generation Aloft hotel."

Open in space and spirit, the Aloft Mountain View aims to attract the energetic business traveler by providing a vibrant home base of operations that offers opportunities to rest, recharge, refuel and reinvigorate. With purposeful, vibrant décor, the hotel embodies the tech-savvy energy and innovation that the area is known for.

There are 9-foot ceilings and large windows to usher in the brightness of Mountain View. All guestrooms are appointed with modern amenities including 65-inch flatscreen high-definition televisions and fast, reliable WiFi. Coupled with relaxing comforts including walk-in rainfall showers, the rooms strike a balance of purpose and simplicity that offer guests the ability to connect and decompress.

The Aloft Mountain View grants guests access to a 24/7 fitness center, equipped with various cardiovascular and strength training equipment, free weights and weight machines. Additionally, there is an outdoor heated pool.

The property includes 2,112 square feet of event space. There are four rooms, including a contemporary banquet hall that can accommodate up to 125 guests. The space serves as a star setting for weddings and special occasions, further enhanced by an outdoor patio.

"The Aloft brand is known for its vibrant energy and Crescent is known for its innovative hotel management. Together, we will package fun and creativity in a memorable guest experience," said Michael George, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Hotels & Resorts.

Located just northwest of San Jose, Aloft Mountain View's proximity to high-tech industry giants including Google, Apple, Microsoft, LinkedIn and more, make the hotel's location ideal for the tech-savvy traveler. California's Great Adventure and Levi's Stadium – home to the San Francisco 49ers since 2014 – are just a 15-minute drive away from the Aloft Mountain View. Guests will enjoy world-class restaurants and nightlife attractions less than 10-minutes away in Downtown Mountain View, but they do not need to leave the hotel property to indulge in remarkable food and beverage offerings.

The WXYZ® Bar and Lounge is open from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm nightly, serving libations and bites. Throughout the day, guests can recharge at Re-Fuel, which serves grab-and-go snacks and beverages. Re-Fuel serves a hot, full breakfast starting at 6:00 am to 10:00 am daily.

The Aloft brand is representative of Crescent Hotels & Resorts' continued pursuit of lifestyle brands and hotels. Crescent has a dedicated division called Latitudes, which provides a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts. From urban, boutique hotels to oceanside resorts, the Latitudes Collection is where creative concepts connect with modern travelers.

For more information, to view photos, or to book your stay at the Aloft Mountain View, please visit the hotel's website, or call 650-964-1700.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 100 hotels & resorts in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton & Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent lifestyle hotels and resorts under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit http://www.crescenthotels.com and http://www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy is the new travel program replacing Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) launched in February 2019. Comprised of a portfolio of 30 hotel brands and home rental offering Homes & Villas by Marriott International, members can earn and redeem points for stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from Chase and American Express. The program offers 120,000 exclusive member experiences and destination tours and adventures on Marriott Bonvoy Moments. When members book direct at Marriott.com they receive perks including free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive member-only rates, and on the Marriott app they enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Aloft Hotels®

Aloft Hotels currently operates more than 190 hotels in 29 countries and territories. Catering to a tech-savvy, music-loving crowd, the brand offers vibrant, eclectic spaces that thrive off bringing people together. A brand for music lovers and music makers alike, Aloft is best known for its emphasis on innovative music programming through its Live at Aloft platform. Signature brand amenities include WXYZ® bar, Re:mix® lounge, grab-and-go breakfast concept Re:fuel by Aloft®, and pet-friendly program Arf® (Animals R Fun). Aloft moves to its own beat – it is Different. By Design. – using technology and design to enhance experiences and evolve with the needs of its guests. For more information, visit http://www.alofthotels.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Aloft is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/crescent_hotels_resorts_adds_aloft_mountain_view_to_latitudes_collection/prweb18652316.htm